If you’ve kept a running tab of the best sales to shop this season, there’s a new one to add to your list: GANNI’s Postmodern archive sale. If you're knee deep into a seasonal cleaning out of your closet — and now in need of some new clothes to wear for the warmer months — it feels as if the brand’s latest sale couldn’t have come at a better time.

Considering GANNI’s fanbase of editors, It girls, and fashion lovers alike, it’s likely you’ve become well acquainted with the label simply by scrolling through your Instagram feed. While the brand was founded in 2000, in recent years its creative directors have lifted GANNI at the forefront of the fashion industry with its playful and design-forward pieces. Since then, the Danish brand has become one of the main fashion labels to bring Scandinavian style to the surface and put Copenhagen on the map as a fashion capital. And now, the brand is offering up some of its greatest hits from past seasons for a sizable discount.

If you’ve been looking for new pieces to inspire your next few sartorial choices — or to give you something to look forward to in the days you can venture outside again (for more than essentials, that is) — GANNI’s sale is the place to shop.

Courtesy of GANNI Courtesy of GANNI Courtesy of GANNI

Beginning on April 28, GANNI will be launching a sale chock-full of archival pieces. In other words, items from widely-adored past seasons ranging from the Fall/Winter 2017 Love Society collection to the Pre-Fall 2019 collection — along with some of its best-selling items of all time — will be on sale for up to 70 percent off. The Postmodern sale is inspired by GANNI’s brick-and-mortar shop of the same name, acting as a digital version of the archive store.

From Instagram-worthy cult favorites like the brand’s western boots to colorful seasonal staples, GANNI’s Postmodern sale — which has over 250 pieces to choose from — is sure to have a chic piece deserving of a spot in your closet. But be sure to act fast — the sale is happening through May 2, and there’s no doubt pieces will sell out at a speedy pace. To help take some of the stress out of finding your favorite new styles, TZR picked out a handful of iconic items worth adding to your cart.

Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite pieces from GANNI’s Postmodern sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.