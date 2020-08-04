Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty is not one to do things halfway. So, when it came time for her to grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar's September 2020 issue (or, issues, rather — the shoot is covering all 26 Harper's editions worldwide this month), it's no surprise that she pulled out all the stops. Those "stops" being a powerful mix of lingerie, in-season ready-to-wear, and strands upon strands of decadent bijoux. The best part? Each of the iconic looks from Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar cover story feature tons of currently-in-stock pieces, from her very own label and beyond.

The cover story went live online on Aug. 4, detailing the story behind Fenty Skin — an all-new category for her namesake label. The FENTY franchise has become as multifarious as she, herself: Rihanna's singer-songwriter status has evolved to include several other pursuits, from a widely-successful LVMH fashion brand to a always-empowering lingerie line. This shoot points directly to her constant (and undeniably feminine) display of confidence, all evoked through a trove of borrowed-from-the-boys tasks. While taking out the trash and changing lightbulbs (both of which she unapologetically performs solo), Rihanna dons a smattering of well-executed ensembles, from Amina Muaddi heels to mesh Miu Miu skirts, many of which can be added-to-cart today.

For a full audit of all the looks worn, as well as a few shoppable styles, continue ahead:

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Cover Story

Rihanna graced the issue cover in FENTY's Coco White Satin Shirt Dress, a core silhouette for the brand, as well as Anabela Chan's netted pearl choker.

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Mesh Nudes

Tapping the mesh trend that's been percolating for seasons now, Rihanna wore a mesh adjustable bra from SAVAGE X FENTY and an embellished Miu Miu skirt, which is currently unavailable. The original bra and an alternative skirt can be shopped below:

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Fall Fringe

Plucked from Bottega Veneta's Fall 2020 collection, these two pieces share the fringe look that were set viral by the brand's runway show. While the coat is unavailable, the dress is still in stock — as is a similar fringe coat from the same collection:

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Vintage Twist

Here, Rihanna sports a vintage tee from Artifact, a New York-based, password-protected archival shop, with a pair of Amina Muaddi heels (whom FENTY just collabed with), Gaspar gloves, and her own label's briefs and sunglasses. Shop all ahead:

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Head-To-Toe Dior

Wearing Dior's currently-unavailable Fall/Winter 2020 button-down dress with the brand's headscarf and socks, Rihanna invites her own twist through her SAVAGE X FENTY bra.

Iconic Looks From Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar Cover: Basic Cashmere

In a black cashmere crewneck by Hedi Slimane for Celine and a set of black Falke tights, RiRi's cozy look is perfect for some end-of-day sushi.