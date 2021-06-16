Now You Can Put Tanya Taylor’s Colorful Prints On Your Table

When you think of NYC-based designer Tanya Taylor, you can’t help but instantly picture her bold patterns: Think dresses and swimwear in vibrant floral and brush stroke prints. And if you’ve ever seen her wearable styles, you may have wished for a way to bring their same soft-yet-energetic sensibility into your decor — and now you can. With the launch of Tanya Taylor’s new home collection, fans of her clothing can adorn their tables, chairs, and more with her signature aesthetic.

Of course design is one of Taylor’s greatest passions, and that’s always included the way she styles her home, too. “My home has always been really personal, colorful and full of objects that tell stories,” she tells The Zoe Report. “I have a turquoise typewriter I bought my first summer in NYC next to a bright orange vase of my moms from the ‘70s next to a portrait of Helen Frankenthaler amongst her paintings in her studio. I’m noncommittal when it comes to color so my home has pops of many, but is grounded in neutral sofas, carpets and walls. I like there to be a spontaneous artful moment in every room.” And it’s exactly those types of pops that she wanted to offer customers with her home collection.

Currently the offerings consist of four products: Napkin sets, throw pillows, table runners, and placemat sets, all priced from $60 to $125. And the fact that these items specifically can cater to your summer entertaining is no coincidence. “I am a forever entertainer and grew up in a home that took the playfulness and polish of entertaining seriously, my mom brought wit and spirit to every party she planned,” she explains. “I wanted to design pieces for people's homes that brought that same joy. To me, true hospitality is about making people feel comfortable and engaged when they walk in the door. It's a holistic ideal or feeling that extends past any one thing.”

As for some of her most favorite current pieces, Taylor tells TZR that she’s particularly proud of the silk faille poppy pillows, which were made using excess production fabric. But if you’re looking for one item to dress up your table this season, the hyacinth pigment splash table runner will set the mood for a fancy lunch al fresco. Just add an expertly curated grazing board and some summery cocktails and you’re ready to go.

If you’re looking for a bit more of a home makeover, Taylor has a few other suggestions that have been making her space feel more warm and welcoming. “A home trend I love that is timeless is fresh cut flowers in raw clay vases that I hand paint with my son,” she says. “I also cannot get enough of the fuzzy/nubby/boucle round puffy furniture trend — I just purchased two puffer chairs from Moving Mountains in an alabaster color I can't wait to put in our living room.”

Taylor, like many people, looked at her home in an entirely new way during the pandemic, and it’s her hope that items that bring joy — like these pattern-happy pieces — will help you enjoy the time you spend there a little bit more. “This warmth is what people have been missing most in the last year,” she says.

