(Entertaining)

These Grazing Board Ideas Will Get You Through Every Party Season

Snacking has never looked better.

By Anna Buckman
@ugotmecheesin

Grazing Board Idea: Chocolate & Cheese

Give your typical charcuterie board a date-night twist with a combination of cheese, fruit, and chocolate. (And, of course, don’t forget the wine!)@erinnobrienn

Grazing Board Idea: Oysters & Caviar

For fun celebrations and fancy events, this oyster and caviar board is sure to impress.@berryandtheboards

