Love Aperol Spritz? Try This Equally Simple Summer Cocktail Instead

Recommended by expert mixologists.

By Ashley Tibbits
Lambrusco Spritz

“I love the tannic quality of the chilled red wine and how it mixes with other liqueurs. I opt for either an elderflower liqueur like St. Germian or Italicus. Don't forget a small squeeze of lemon for a hit of acidity! — Pamela Wiznitzer, Beverage Consultant Siim79/Shutterstock

Pimm’s Spritz

“In recent years people have been all about the Aperol Spritz and one of the most traditional summer drinks has long been a Pimm’s Cup. This year, try a riff on both, a Pimm’s Spritz, utilizing what we love about both drinks!” — Matt Landes, owner of Cocktail AcademyBesjunior/Shutterstock

