Love Aperol Spritz? Try This Equally Simple Summer Cocktail Instead
Recommended by expert mixologists.
By
Ashley Tibbits
6 minutes ago
Alex Manthei/Shutterstock
Lambrusco Spritz
“I love the tannic quality of the chilled red wine and how it mixes with other liqueurs. I opt for either an elderflower liqueur like St. Germian or Italicus. Don't forget a small squeeze of lemon for a hit of acidity! —
Pamela Wiznitzer
, Beverage Consultant
Siim79/Shutterstock
Pimm’s Spritz
“In recent years people have been all about the
Aperol Spritz
and one of the most traditional summer drinks has long been a Pimm’s Cup. This year, try a riff on both, a Pimm’s Spritz, utilizing what we love about both drinks!” — Matt Landes, owner of
Cocktail Academy
Besjunior/Shutterstock
