You might not be back to throwing a summer barbecue just yet, but soaking up the sun is still on the agenda this season. And just in time for you to cannonball into some fun, Summersalt's and Tanya Taylor's swimsuit collaboration, the Brushstroke Collection, is here to bring some fun and color into your swim wardrobe. The new limited-edition capsule incorporates both brands' signature playful touches into six pieces of swimwear that will soon top the list of your go-to suits.

This marks the first foray into swimwear for Tanya Taylor, the female-founded apparel label known for it's romantic, polished, and colorful dresses and separates. Teaming up with direct-to-consumer label Summersalt, the collab is able to tap into the classic silhouettes and data-driven fits the swim label is known for. The limited-edition capsule is made up of five bathing suits - both one- and two-pieces, and a wrap midi skirt, in sizes two to 22 and retailing for $125. The range adds unique details like bows and belts to standard Summersalt styles and also includes a new silhouette, The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, created exclusively for the partnership. Throughout the collection, you'll find the splashy hand-painted confetti floral print from Taylor’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection and inspired by Miami.

Courtesy of Summersalt X Tanya Taylor Courtesy of Summersalt X Tanya Taylor Courtesy of Summersalt X Tanya Taylor

Not based in a beach town? No problem, since each summery style can easily be worn out and about as well. A one piece can double as a stylish bodysuit when paired with jean shorts and sandals (extra style points if paired with Tanya Taylors sporty sandals in matching prints) . Likewise, throw a sheer cover-up on over any of the electric bikinis for a titillating day-to-night 'fit. Below, shop the collab before you decide to soak up the sun.

