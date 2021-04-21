This Fantastical Floral Candle Makes A Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Florals for spring can, in fact, be groundbreaking — especially when they’re done in a fresh way. For example, one Insta-famous candle brand looked to the whimsy and fantasy of secret gardens as inspiration for its latest launch: Otherland’s Garden Party Collection offers six new scents that blend a beautiful bouquet of blooms — and it arrived just in time for your Mother’s Day gift consideration.

Candles are a reliable (and often affordable) way to change the mood in your space with a simple light of the wick. That’s because scent has the unique ability to transport you to a different place and time — no matter where you are (thank you, sense memory!). For example, a whiff of pumpkin spice or gingerbread might get you in the holiday spirit, or tropical smells may instantly put you in vacation mode. And if you want to bring the essence of the current season into your place, there’s nothing like a floral-inspired scent to bring that feeling of renewal indoors.

Otherland — the candle brand that previously introduced a few other out-of-the-box collections like its 90s-inspired scents — looked specifically to the idea of a lavish, Bridgerton-era garden party for its latest atmosphere creating line of fragrances. "Beneath the weeping willows, covered pergolas, and crawling vines, I imagined a candlelit soirée,” says the candle company’s co-founder and CEO, Abigail Cook Stone. “A modern twist, a touch of fanciful excess, and a dash of Rococo romance elevate classic florals with a thoroughly fresh perspective."

The collection consists of six scents: Georgette (magnolia, lily of the valley, and amber), Ultraviolet (lavender, jasmine tea, and violet), Canary (daffodil, narcissus, cantaloupe), Verdant Verve (oak moss, neroli, and thyme), Out of the Blue (hydrangea, hyacinth, and water lily), and Clean Blossom (linen, mimosa flower, gardenia). And as always, Otherland’s candles are made from a blend of coconut and soy wax and never include Parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or synthetic dyes. Each of the seasonal varieties is available for $36, but you can also bundle up and choose three for $89 or all six for $178. If it’s a Mother’s Day gift you’re looking for, the brand offers some extra special packaging for the occasion (just make sure to select gift sets on the site), but you might also consider picking one up for yourself as a simple way to give your home that much needed spring refresh.

