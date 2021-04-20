KKW Fragrance Teamed Up With A Floral Designer For This Genderless Collection

If you’re someone who keeps up with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family, you know the beauty and intimates mogul has a thing for flowers. Every holiday and product launch seems to be marked by stunning floral displays (it’s clearly a preferred way for the crew to show their love), so it’s not so surprising that one of her latest collaborations is with one of her favorite floral designers. Jeff Leatham by KKW Fragrance pairs the celebrity florist and artistic director with Kardashian’s fragrance brand and the result is a genderless, exotic, and transportive collection of eau de parfums that just so happens to be as minimalist and chic as the entrepreneur’s museum-like home.

The collection, which officially launches launches Friday, April 23, has actually been a long time coming. According to a video shared by both Jeff Leatham and KKW Fragrance’s Instagram, a collaboration between the two was something that’s been discussed for practically the length of their decade-long friendship. In the clip, Kardashian explains that she was first introduced to the floral designer when her mom pointed out the lavish installations in the lobby of The Four Seasons in Paris, where Leatham acts as Artistic Director. She later realized that co-creating scents for her fragrance line would be the perfect opportunity to work together, as she wanted to make the aroma of his “magical” floral arrangements accessible to everyone.

This marks the first-ever fine fragrance collection for Leatham, whose impressive client roster includes fashion brands like Chanel, BVLGARI, and Givenchy as well as A-listers like Oprah and Cher. The partnership consists of three fragrances: Desert Rose (white tachibana flower, pink peppercorn and tuberose), Jasmine Air (citrus and grassy notes combined with a bouquet that includes precious jasmine), and Night Iris (black pepper, bergamot, and blue iris). Each bottle of eau de parfum goes for $40, and there’s also a bundle of all three for $110.

As you might expect from anything Kardashian has her hand in, the bottles and packaging are as stunning as the fragrances themselves. “Our idea when creating the set for the Jeff Leatham by @kkwfragrance campaign was to bring in the architectural beauty of @kimkardashian’s home while mixing in my sophisticated floral designs,” Leatham explained on Instagram. “The result was simply magic.”

It just so happens that the collection launches just in time for Mother’s Day gifting, though the fragrances were created to be genderless — so they could appeal to every kind of floral enthusiast, perfume-collector, or appreciator of beautiful, modern design. See them all ahead, and shop the collaboration starting this Friday.

