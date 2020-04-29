Even if you can't be with your mother (or another, equally beloved mother who's in your life) you can still find ways to show her you're thinking of her — and a good place to start is by encouraging her to use this self-isolation period for some much-needed pampering, both inside and out. That said, for this Mother's Day, why not give her a self-care gift that can make her feel soothed during such a stressful time?

Even if the mom you're shopping for this year is a newbie to the wellness world, the offerings of late are more accessible and beautiful than ever, from CBD products to chic accessories that will get her more excited to start that yoga or meditation practice. With so many kids having to stay home from school until further notice, a lot of moms have their hands full these days, so the gift of self-care is not only one they can especially benefit from, it's one they probably haven't had time to prioritize on their own. And that's where you come in.

Self-care can be as simple as a luxurious bath or an extended skin care routine, but it can also mean something deeper, like starting a daily gratitude practice or journaling. And depending on what the woman you're celebrating this Mother's Day is most in need of, there's a stylish gift for that. Need a few ideas? See ahead for 10 gorgeous gifts that will pamper her mind, body, and soul.

She can sip her way to a more restful sleep with this calming herbal tea.

She can't go to the spa, but you can help her create one in her own bathroom with this luxurious marble (refillable) candle and detoxifying body brush.

A few spritzes of this magnesium-based potion can reduce inflammation, promote relaxation, and guide her into the most blissful sleep.

This duo of CBD elixirs allows her to relieve stress and keep calm during the day and sleep better at night.

This kit has a trifecta of relaxation-promoting goods to get her started: A mini diffuser, a diffuser blend, and a stress-busting roll-on oil.

Some people are finding solace in a ritualistic skincare routine, and this dermatologist-formulated brand is super gentle (free of harsh additives) and still powerfully clarifying with soothing plant-based ingredients ingredients including CBD.

This combo of soap and intoxicating incense sticks will transform her next bath into a meditative practice.

In addition to signing her up for a virtual facial session, gift her one of the signature tools from FaceGym, a massage-focused skincare studio.

A beautifully designed mat just might encourage her to dive more deeply into her at-home yoga practice.

Like tarot, but with a slew of optimistic mantras to pull from.