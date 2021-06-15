Norma Kamali’s Home Collection Launched With This Multipurpose Piece

Designer Norma Kamali has been synonymous with cozy-yet-impossibly-chic clothing (her “sleeping bag coat” and sweats are forever iconic) for decades, and her latest endeavor brings that same concept to your interior decor. June 15 marks the launch of Norma Kamali home collection, NORMALIFE HOME, and while the line is only kicking off with one product, it’s something multipurpose enough for every kind of space: An oversized pillow.

This isn’t the first example of Kamali’s expansion beyond the fashion category. Earlier this year she released a book that shares her secrets to navigating life in style, and in 2019 she unveiled the first NORMALIFE products, a skin care collection. Not only does her creation of decor items feel like a natural progression for the designer, but it also makes sense considering the state of the world over the last year and a half. “The home clearly became more important through quarantine and rethinking how to design the space where there is an eating area, a work space, a sleep space, and relaxing/media space, no matter the size of your home,” Kamali tells TZR.

The designer, who joins the ranks of other iconic names in fashion like Christian Siriano and Gucci with her expansion into home decor, caters to this idea with pieces that are soft, comfortable, and multifunctional. Take the inaugural pillow, for example. At 28x28 inches, it’s oversized enough to use as a floor cushions for your entertaining areas or home meditation zone, but it also works for adding some extra comfort and boldness to your bed or sofa. “The restorative pillow [...] stacks in three to become an end table or a stool, or if turned on its side as a yoga meditation pillow. It's also the perfect size to hug!”

Norma Kamali

Kamali’s own cozy nook is where she spends most of her time at home. She tells TZR she loves staring at the sunset over the Hudson River from the window, so she’s set up a comfy sitting area there with a table for tea. And the forthcoming pieces from her made-in-Brooklyn home collection can help you create something similar in your space. Expect more minimalist pieces including a comforter, pouf (cube and ball versions), and rug, all rolling out this summer and fall. She also shares with TZR that a home scent and diffuser are soon to follow, helping you create even more ambience.

For now, fans of Kamali’s aesthetic can start with the pillow, which is priced at $285, and is available in four black-and-white patterns: Stripes, dots, marble, and brushstrokes. The restricted palette makes it a piece that can fit easily into different decor styles, and the size and shape makes it versatile for entertaining or just lounging luxuriously. But no matter where you put it or how you use it, it will instantly bring along with it the fashion icon’s patented brand of NYC coolness.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.