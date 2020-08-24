The beauty of interior design lies in its ability to dictate the environment immediately around you. You can choose to create a peaceful, soothing respite, a space dedicated to past memories, or another world you've never even been to. And if the type of transformation you're looking to make is one inspired by travel, the latest Gucci decor collection may just have a piece or two to satisfy your wanderlust.

If you closely follow fashion, you probably already know that the design house's Cruise 2020 presentation took place in Rome, and that's exactly where the decor collection takes its cue. Titled "Souvenir From Rome," these newly released pieces give the feeling of the most luxurious types of trinkets, textiles, and other decorative accessories that you'd find while visiting such a remarkable, romantic locale.

While every item in the collection — from throw pillows to serveware — has a slight souvenir sensibility, they all each exhibit the signature eclectic aesthetic that Creative Director Alessandro Michele has become synonymous with. Made with great care by Italian artisans, these pieces feature some of the design house's familiar motifs, like flowers, star and eye prints, and other types of Necromantic imagery, as well as the same hand-painted marble effect that mirrors that of the presentation's invitations. You'll also find some nods to pop culture, such as ceramic vessels featuring the likeness of Mickey Mouse, which was Michele's way of honoring 2020's Chinese zodiac, the rat.

"Souvenir From Rome" even includes a few wallpaper designs, most of which feature the kind of ornate floral patterns that are quintessentially Gucci. But if that's too bold of a statement to make in your space, little tabletop accents, like a lidded candle or porcelain box might work better. Prices for the luxurious collection range from $180 for a trinket tray to $3,200 for a wool throw blanket, and knowing the iconic status of the design house, they're all sure to sell out quickly.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.