Christian Siriano’s Debut Furniture Collection Proves His Creativity Extends Well Beyond Fashion

In an era where being a multi-hyphenate is basically the norm, it’s not often a surprise to see people bring their talents to a range of jobs and even industries. That’s why it’s likely no one was truly shocked to see CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano launch a furniture collection at 1stDibs — after all, he clearly knows how to use his creative eye to make things people want. It seems only a natural progression that he would expand from fashion into interiors as well.

And that’s exactly what Siriano has done — though his inaugural line isn’t exactly his first foray into the home. In fact, the creative got his start when his eponymous design firm, Siriano Interiors, designed his boutique and atelier The Curated NYC in 2018; now, he designs commercial and residential spaces across the globe. So no, the launch of the furniture collection isn’t the beginning — it’s just the natural next move.

“Interior design has always been a source of inspiration for many of my collections over the years,” said Siriano in a press release. “Because of my love for fabrics and textiles, this new endeavor was something I realized I was really passionate about and wanted to take one step further. I want to not only dress people in Siriano, I want them to live in a beautiful Siriano designed home.”

That’s obviously more a possibility now than ever, thanks to the designer’s new partnership with luxury design marketplace, 1stDibs. Like the spaces Siriano Interiors creates, Siriano’s first furniture pieces are playful, beautiful, and unique — and similar to his clothing, each one acts as a functional work of art (just this time, of course, for the home). You can see the proof of that in every piece, from the gumdrop-inspired stools to the rounded pillows and triangular legs of the bouclé and wood daybed.

Courtesy of 1stDibs / Photo by Tim Lenz

Unsurprisingly, 1stDibs recognized the cohesion of Siriano’s aesthetic for what it was, which ultimately led to the welcome collaboration of the brands. “We've long admired Christian Siriano's creative vision in fashion, and his innovative new furniture pieces reflect his extraordinary taste and passion for beautiful spaces," said Nancy Hood, Chief Marketing Officer of 1stDibs, in a statement. "We're so pleased to introduce his work to the 1stDibs community as he translates his unique talent into interior design.”

Siriano’s furniture line ranges in price from $795 to $4,600, and is exclusively available to shop now from 1stDibs.com. Head to the retailer’s site to peruse every piece, or browse a selection of TZR’s favorites from the collection, ahead.

