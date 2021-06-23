This Kit Was Designed To Make Hosting Simpler & More Stylish

Since the launch of Airbnb back in 2008, home rentals have come a long way. Now so many travelers look to the site to find the chicest and most artistic places to stay wherever in the world they’re headed — often preferring these kinds of accommodations over hotels. And now the popular booking site has teamed up with a beloved housewares brand to offer prospective hosts a simple and stylish way to upgrade their interior. MUJI and Airbnb’s host essentials kit was created for renters as a way to make a home more beautiful and more functional, but it’s also genius for anyone who wants to make entertaining so much easier.

In designing this 23-pieces kit, MUJI and Airbnb looked to a survey of 1,000 travelers who were asked what would make for a more pleasant, memorable stay. For example, 68% said “thoughtful and unique amenities” would make them give a rental a more positive review, and 43% said comfortable touches are what makes a host upgrade from average to exceptional. Other findings included the fact that travelers sought higher quality textiles and serveware and a larger assortment of kitchenware. The two companies took all this into consideration when dreaming up the collection of goods for the kitchen, bathroom, closet, and more.

Of course the kit wouldn’t be fit to bear MUJI’s name without an impressive array of organization and cleaning essentials, but it also includes porcelain bowls, stackable glassware, wooden serving trays, a water pitcher, organic cotton towels, an aroma diffuser, and even a notebook and gel pen (plus so much more). At $400, it’s definitely an investment, but if your side hustle or primary business endeavor is renting out your home, it’s likely to benefit you in the long run if it means more happy guests and in turn, more booking.

MUJI

Of course you don’t have to be renting on Airbnb to utilize this kit: It offers a ton of well designed must-haves for any household — particularly if you’re planning to entertain this season (think cocktails and charcuterie on the patio as well as a tidier, more welcome bathroom for guests, and so on). So whether you need an instant makeover to make your place more rent-worthy while you jaunt away on your summer travels, or you could just use a more polished and functional living space for yourself (and perhaps a visitor — the kit is specifically designed for two), this all-in-one collection will cover all your bases.

