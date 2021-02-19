This Quirky, Colorful Rental Would Make The Ultimate Creative Hideaway

Nearly a year into a global pandemic, the concept of not-so-far-off travel is starting to feel more and more like a possibility. Given continued success with slowed case numbers and vaccine distribution, not to mention improved safety measures in many parts of the world, wanderlusters can feel a little more hopeful about planning potential trips. And if it's creativity-inducing hideaways that would most hit the spot for your next excursion, some of the most artistic Airbnbs are worth considering for the atmosphere alone.

Inspired by the newly released novel Super Host by Kate Russo, which is based on an artist who falls on hard financial times and is forced to rent out his West London home, Airbnb collaborated with the author (who's also an artist herself) to find some of the site's artsiest rentals for anyone looking to be immersed in a space that's filled with aesthetic wonders — both inside and out. “Thoughtfully designed with just the right amount of personal touch, that’s how I imagined the house that [main character Bennett] rents out to support his passion," says Russo. "All of these listings share Bennett’s love of design, originality, and comfort.”

From Budapest to Sacramento, the seven Airbnb rentals the author selected will make you feel like you're staying inside a gallery or art museum. So if your wanderlust is calling out for a future vacation that inspires your own great work of art, these locations are absolutely worth adding to your wishlist ASAP.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Budpest, Hungary

In the heart of Budapest's hippest neighborhood (close to the word-famous and equally artistic New York Cafe), this apartment features Mid-Century furniture with colorful wallpaper and artwork that's sure to spark some creativity. Rates start at $106 per night and you can book here.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Guanajuato, Mexico

Guanajuato, a former mining town in central Mexico, makes for an idyllic backdrop to this brightly colored rental that boasts a lush patio and tons of artwork. Rates start at $96 per night and you can book here.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Chicago, Illinois

Flooded with natural light and featuring a rotating collection of art (it literally doubles as a gallery), this three-bedroom penthouse is so cool and creative that it's actually been featured in Architectural Digest. Rates start at $140 per night and you can book here.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Sacramento, California

If you don't mind a smaller space (200 square feet, to be exact) this newly constructed tiny home more than makes up for it with creativity. But if you do want to get outside, there's also a mini patio and the home itself is located on a bustling stretch of town with plenty of cool cafes and shops. Rates start at $85 per night and you can book here.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: New Orleans, Louisiana

Let the good times roll in this stylish NOLA home that features an impressive gallery wall (it might even give you inspo to create your own) plus funky furniture, a wet bar to whip up Sazeracs and Hurricanes, and lots of outdoor space. Rates start at $296 per night and you can book here

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Rome, Italy

For a bigger splurge, this five-bedroom apartment makes for a decadent stay when you're traveling to Rome with a group of friends or family members. The Palazzo Berardi features four levels including a winter garden and terrace and it's full of historic charm not to mention proximity to so many incredible art institutions. Rates start at $1,331 per night and you can book here.

Most Artistic Airbnbs: Woodstock, New York

Settled into a wooded area of Woodstock that features plenty of cedar and birch trees, a pond, and a private waterfall near a public reserve, this painter's estate was designed with modern architecture and tons of windows so you can also enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your contemporary and creative accommodations. Rates start at $489 per night and you can book here.