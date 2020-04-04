For years, my relationship with “getting organized” was a never-ending cycle of frustration. In a burst of motivation, I’d tear my closet apart and start from scratch, doing enough sorting and color-coding to make Marie Kondo proud. However, things would inevitably start slipping over time, and ultimately, I’d be left with the same tornado-stricken mess as before. I finally broke the cycle when a move forced me to swap my spacious two-bedroom for a tiny shared studio. Ironically, it took cutting my living space in half to get me here, but I finally organized my closets and cabinets for good, all thanks to some truly brilliant organizational products that also helped maximize my storage space.

Feeling skeptical? Trust me, I get it; after all, if your goal is to cut down on clutter, the idea of buying more stuff probably feels counterintuitive. But now that I realize how invaluable these products can be, my only regret is not buying them years ago. After all, getting organized is one thing, but staying organized is another. Even when I had twice as much storage space, I still struggled to stay organized on a day-to-day basis because my setup was simply too difficult to maintain.

Now that I have smart storage solutions for everything from socks to silverware, keeping things organized has become practically effortless. Finding the right tools to get me here has taken a ton of time, energy, and research — but lucky for you, I’ve rounded up some of my best finds in this handy guide, just ahead. Whether you need a home for an ever-expanding shoe collection or a way to keep your hair styling tools from taking over your bathroom counter, you’re sure to discover at least one thing here that makes sense for your space. To see for yourself, just keep reading.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Over-The-Door Storage Rack For Your Hair-Styling Tools Rebrilliant Satin Nickel PC Hair Tool Holder $15 Wayfair See On Wayfair Rather than leaving your blow dryer, brushes, and straightener in a tangled mess on your bathroom counter, keep them stored away neatly with this sturdy hair tool rack. Designed to hold hair tools of various shapes and sizes, it can be easily installed over any door up to 1.38 inches thick. It's made of durable, heat-resistant metal, with padded brackets to prevent scratches on your cabinet door.

2. An Easy Way To Fit More Hangers In Your Closet ClosetMaid Double Hang Closet Rod $25 Wayfair See On Wayfair Make the most out of vertical storage space with this closet rod attachment. It attaches to your existing closet rod, doubling the amount of space you have to hang things from. The new rod's height and width can be adjusted, ensuring it'll work well with your existing closet setup.

3. An Easy Way To Fit More Hangers Anywhere Ebern Designs Black Curci Wall Bar $40 Wayfair See On Wayfair Install this unique hanger rack anywhere on the wall, and you'll instantly have six extra spaces to hang garments. It's great in the closet, and can also be used in the foyer for coats, or in the laundry room to hang delicates and other clean clothes. Made of sturdy stainless steel, it's quick and easy to install using the included hardware.

4. A Wire Storage Rack That Hangs From A Wall Or Over A Door SALT™ Pantry Organizer in White $40 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Use this spacious wire rack to create more storage wherever you need it, like in your pantry, bathroom, laundry room, or office. It's super sturdy and easy to install, either by hanging it over a door or using the included hardware to mount it to the wall. Plus, the height of its shelves, baskets, and trays can be adjusted, making it easy to accommodate various items of different sizes and heights.

5. A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Carmen Rotating Storage Cosmetic Organizer $39 Wayfair See On Wayfair Cosmetics are notoriously tricky to keep organized — unless you have this deluxe makeup organizer, that is. Made of durable, easy-to-clean plastic, the organizer can rotate a full 360 degrees, making it easy to view and access your entire collection. The height of the eight shelves at the sides can be adjusted to accommodate pencils, brushes, and other items of varying shapes and sizes, and a partitioned tray at the top is perfect for keeping smaller items organized as well.

6. A Shelf That Expands & Adjusts So It Can Fit Around The Pipes Under Your Sink iDesign® Cabrini Under Sink Organizer Shelf in Silver $55 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond When it comes to making the most out of your storage space, drain pipes are not your friend. Thanks to this nifty steel shelf, however, an inconveniently-placed pipe won't prevent you from utilizing the precious cabinet space under your sink. That's because the width of the frame can be expanded, and the shelves slide, making it easy to work around pipes and other obstacles.

7. A Simple, But Genius Organizer For Your Food Storage Container Lids YouCopia® StoraLid Large Food Container Lid Organizer $20 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond If keeping the lids to your food storage containers organized feels like a constant uphill battle, it's time to get this genius lid organizer. The simple design consists of a sturdy plastic tray, with five dividers that — this part is key — can be adjusted to fit lids of any shape (up to 9 inches wide). Buying something specific for this purpose might seem excessive, but once you have yours set up, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

8. A Sturdy Organization System That Makes The Most Of Your Closet Space ClosetMaid Closet System $113 Wayfair See On Wayfair Not only will this sturdy closet organizer create a ton of extra storage, but it's a great way to divide your closet into smaller areas and make better use of vertical space. Featuring five deep, height-customizable shelves, the tower comes with three closet rods that can be adjusted to fit the size of your closet. The tower is available in your choice of five wood finishes: white, espresso, dark brown and two shades of gray.

9. These Sturdy Metal Dividers To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Less Messy Hardware Resources Drawer Organizer $15 Wayfair See On Wayfair Use one or more of these dividers to create smaller sections within a larger cabinet. This saves space by allowing you to store items like baking sheets and cutting boards vertically, and also makes them easier to view, access, and put away. Designed to secure to your cabinet using screws, the metal dividers are sold individually, which means you can easily create sections of any size you'd like.

10. A Pink Acrylic Organizer For Jewelry & Cosmetics Rebrilliant Pink Donner Jewelry and Cosmetic Organizer $27 Wayfair See On Wayfair Whether you're counting on it to get your makeup or jewelry collection under control, this stylish organizer is sure to get the job done. Made of transparent pink acrylic that's super durable and easy to clean, it has two large drawers, two small drawers, and a removable top comprising 16 compartments of various sizes to keep smaller items organized.

11. These Unique Over-The-Door Racks To Hang Purses, Hats, & More Over-the-Door Purse Racks in White (Set of 2) $15 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Install these hanging racks over your door, and you'll instantly create a wealth of space to hang purses, belts, scarves, hats, and more. Sold in a set of two, each rack consists of a durable polyester cord that can stretch to fit any door height, with six stainless steel hooks to hang your items from. Despite taking up next to no space, the racks can hold a surprising amount of stuff, since the hooks can hold multiple items at once.

12. A Set Of Organizers To Tackle Your Sock & Underwear Drawer Rebrilliant 4 Piece Drawer Organize Set $40 Wayfair See On Wayfair Sold in a four-piece set, these sturdy drawer organizers make it easy to keep socks, underwear, swimwear, and other small garments neatly organized in your drawers. Made of durable, moisture-proof fabric, each of the four pieces has compartments of a different size, and can easily be folded flat for storage when not in use. Choose from black or white.

13. This Small Steel Shelf That Doubles The Storage Capacity Of Cabinets & Shelves SALT™ Cabinet Shelf in White $7 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Use this mini shelf to double your existing storage space for small items on shelves and inside cabinets. It's made of sturdy steel coated in a rust-resistant white coating, and the ways it can come in handy never seem to end: use it for dishes in a kitchen cabinet, food in the refrigerator, spices in the pantry, toiletries in the bathroom ... you get the idea.

14. A Stainless Steel Bag Dispenser That's Super Easy To Install simplehuman® Stainless Steel Bag Holder $15 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Rather than tossing plastic bags in the trash after you're done with them, put them in this sleek stainless steel bag dispenser instead. Not only is it super convenient to have them where you need them — inside a kitchen cabinet, perhaps, or by the door you leave from to walk the dog — but making the bags visible and easily accessible also means you're more likely to actually re-use them.

15. A Sturdy Steel Shelf Divider For Sweaters, Linens, Towels, & More Lynk Shelf Divider $7 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond While it looks sleek and and stylish, this steel shelf divider is actually surprisingly heavy-duty. It's designed to clip directly onto an existing shelf, creating two walls in the center, resulting in three separated sections. "I was impressed with the weight and quality of these shelf dividers," one reviewer reported. "When sliding the grip in the shelf they slid on easily, but made an extremely firm connection that was very tight."

16. An Efficient Way To Organize Your Tea Collection YouCopia® TeaStand® Tea Bag Cabinet Organizer and Caddy $25 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond If your tea cabinet resembles a Wild West-style wasteland of long-forgotten tea boxes and bags, this nifty organizer caddy is here to help. Not only is it an efficient way to store up to 100 tea bags, but the clear bins make it super easy to find what you're looking for and keep tabs on what you have.

17. A Must-Have Rack For Shoe Obsessives Whitmor, Inc 36 Pair Shoe Rack $27 Wayfair See On Wayfair Save space in your foyer or closet with this nifty shoe rack, which can hold up to 36 pairs of shoes without using a single square inch of floor space. Designed to hang over your door, the rack has durable white resin sides and 72 slip-proof bars made of coated stainless steel. Plus, installation couldn't be easier, since it doesn't require any additional tools or hardware.

18. An In-Drawer Knife Block To Help Cut Back On Counter Clutter Zwilling® J.A. Henckels 8-Slot In-Drawer Knife Organizer $20 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Rather than sitting on your kitchen countertop, this wooden knife block allows you to safely and neatly store your kitchen knives in a drawer. Made of solid wood, it can hold up to eight knives at a time and is designed with soft padded feet to prevent the inside of your drawer from being scratched.

19. These Ingenious Hangers That Make Use Of Wasted Space In Your Closet 10-pack Wonder Hanger MAX™ $15 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond A truly effective way to maximize your closet space, these ingenious hangers allow you to vertically hang up to five items at once, without taking up any extra space on your closet rod. Using the vertical space in your closet this way can literally triple its capacity, and the hangers' five-tier cascading design can also help you organize pieces by color, style, outfit, or season.

20. A Skid-Proof Lazy Susan With So Many Possible Uses Copco Non-Skid Cabinet Lazy Susan $6 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond There are so many ways this Lazy Susan-style turntable can come in handy: use it in a cabinet for spices, oils, or tea, on your desk for office essentials, or near your vanity to hold makeup and skin care products. The two round shelves are covered in a textured, skid-proof surface, which keeps small items from tipping over or falling.

21. A Durable Drawer Organizer Made Of Fabric-Covered Wood Rebrilliant Drawer Organizer $15 Wayfair See On Wayfair Another simple-yet-effective drawer organizer, this one has three compartments that are perfectly sized for small to mid-sized items like jewelry, makeup, office supplies, underwear, socks, and more. Made of wood covered in durable fabric, it's available in two colors: silver, or latte. "I've been looking for these for a while, but could only find the plastic, foldable ones," wrote one reviewer. "But these hard sided ones are just perfect and add a much more sophisticated look!"

22. A Sturdy Steel Shelf That Slides Out For Easy Access Lynk Professional Roll-Out Under-Sink Double Drawer $75 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond This sturdy sliding shelf not only makes the most out of vertical space — like the unused space in that tall cabinet under your bathroom sink, for example — but it also makes it easy to keep track of everything being stored in said cabinet, even in those dark corners in the very back. Made of sturdy stainless steel, the shelf's industrial-grade, ball-bearing slides mean it'll always glide in and out smoothly, even with a heavy load.

23. A Hassle-Free Way To Make More Space For Your Shoe Collection Shoe Slotz™ Storage Units $15 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond No matter where you put these nifty shoe holders — on a shelf, the floor, or even an existing shoe rack — they'll literally double your current shoe storage space, while also making it easier to stay organized and view your entire collection. Made of durable hard plastic, they're sold in a set of six units, which can hold one pair of shoes each.

24. A Simple Cutlery Organizer Made Of Durable Bamboo Red Barrel Studio Drawer Organizer $21 Wayfair See On Wayfair The smooth, solid bamboo of which this drawer organizer is made is certainly gorgeous, but that's not the only reason to love it. Bamboo is one of the most eco-friendly natural materials on the market, and is also quick-drying, antibacterial, and easy to clean. Designed to fit most standard drawers, the simple organizer's six compartments are perfectly sized for cutlery, but can also be used for makeup, office supplies, art materials, and more.

25. These Special Slip-Proof Hangers That Can Hold A Dozen Tanks, Dresses, Or Bras At Once Strap Hanger™ 2-pack Organizer $10 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Sick of strappy dresses and tops slipping off their hangers and onto your closet floor? Then you'll love these ingenious hangers. Sold in a pack of two, their unique slip-proof design will not only keep your clothes off the floor, but it'll also save you closet space, since each one can hold up to 12 tank tops (or bras, or dresses) at once.

26. A Space-Saving Rack To Hang Your Mugs From Under A Cabinet Spectrum™ Sliding Cup Rack in White $5 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond This sliding rack holds up to 10 mugs or tea cups (or utensils, or oven mitts, et cetera) at once, without using a single square inch of your existing cabinet space. A must for anyone with limited kitchen storage, it's super easy to mount to the underside of any cabinet, and even slides in and out for easier access.

27. An Ingenious Sliding Shelf To Utilize Even The Smallest Amount Of Space Slide Out Storage Tower $30 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond This slide-out shelf quite literally creates extra storage out of thin air by utilizing the wasted sliver of space between your fridge and your stove (or your washer and your dryer, or a cabinet and a shelf). Four wheels with casters ensure the shelf glides in and out effortlessly, while the hard plastic construction means it's durable and easy to clean.

28. A Smartly Designed Cutlery Organizer To Maximize Your Drawer Space Joseph Joseph® DrawerStore™ Compact Cutlery Organizer $10 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Save drawer space with this ultra compact cutlery organizer. Featuring four stacked compartments for forks, knives, spoons, and measuring tools, the innovative design holds between six to eight sets of dinnerware, but only uses half the space of a standard cutlery organizer. Made of durable, easy-to-clean polypropylene with slip-resistant feet, it'll fit in any drawer that's at least 3.25 inches tall.

29. A Sturdy Canvas Organizer That Creates Extra Shelves In Your Closet Canvas Hanging Closet Organizer $24 Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond If you're looking to add shelf space to your closet, but don't want to commit to a pricier, more permanent option like the one listed earlier, this hanging closet organizer will be perfect for you. Made of durable canvas, it's designed to hang from any standard closet rod, and has three roomy compartments that can hold baskets or storage cubes, or be used as is.