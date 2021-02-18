Admittedly fashion-obsessed Instagram account Diet Prada currently boasts 2.5 million followers who tune in for the uncovering of problematic practices in the industry (including, but not limited to cultural appropriation and knock-offs) and in culture as well as spotlighting inspiring projects and designers. That said, you might not have predicted that they'd be collaborating on a product that's meant for your home, not your wardrobe. However, the Diet Prada x Yellowpop collection is actually so on-brand and a perfect addition to homes of avid fashion followers — and Dieters (the affectionate nickname given to DP's fanbase), of course.

On February 9, Diet Prada announced a very exclusive collection of neon art (not unlike the kind you may have seen in the homes of Kendall Jenner, the Biebers, and Elton John, among other stylish contemporary spaces) created in partnership with global decor brand, Yellowpop. International fashion weeks are a cornerstone of DP's content, and with travel restrictions still very much in place in many parts of the world, this limited edition collection became a way for the two brands to bring the spirit of these events to your personal space.

The six different designs — with one exception — consist of words or phrases from the fashion vernacular (like "J'Adore" or "Tres Chic") and the collaboration dove further into the fashion week inspiration by asking specially chosen artists to stage and shoot each piece in the heart of five iconic fashion cities (NYC, London, Paris, Milan, and Tokyo), but they're likely to be just as illuminating in your bedroom living room, home office, or wherever else you could use a little unique wall art and added chicness. Prices range from $390 to $990, so they're definitely an investment, but just like with your wardrobe, sometimes a statement piece is worth a splurge.

