Having seen her siblings' notoriously over-the-top abodes, you'd probably expect Kendall Jenner's home to have similarly stark, sculptural furniture like Kim Kardashian West, glass jars of meticulously stacked cookies like Khloé Kardashian, or embrace full-on glamour like Kylie Jenner. But as her recent feature in Architectural Digest proves, the supermodel actually has a surprisingly down-to-earth interior design style.

Following in the footsteps of her sisters, Jenner opened up the doors of her newly renovated Los Angeles home, a space she collaborated on with Clements Design firm and stylist Waldo Fernandez to create a peaceful and grounded landing pad that could act as a respite from her dizzying travel schedule. Borrowing bits of all her siblings' — and mom's — aesthetics, the overall sensibility is comfortable and traditional but with juxtaposing modern accents, which ultimately creates an eclectic, bohemian vibe that totally separates the place from those of her family members.

Though arguably more approachable, Jenner's home is still clearly that of an A-lister. Boasting Mediterranean-style architecture and a central courtyard with lemon trees (a structural element that helps to fill the space with natural light), the house was customized to perfectly suit the model's lifestyle. For example, two of the five bedrooms were converted into glam and fitting rooms, and what was once a movie theater is now an art studio for her friends to flex their creativity.

For anyone who wants to emulate Jenner's decor style, opt for a mix of classic comfortable pieces (such as rustic wooden tables, brass and iron lighting fixtures, cozy neutral sofas) with contemporary art (her home features a James Turrell light installation and a Tracey Emin neon sculpture). Then, add in some character with accessories like vintage pillows, shaggy rugs, and even art books. Get the look — without paying a hefty price tag — by shopping some similar key pieces ahead.

