The Italian Riviera has officially landed in Dallas — or at least, a colorful slice of it. This summer, luxury fashion house Missoni debuted an exclusive rooftop takeover at Hôtel Swexan — the buzzy boutique hotel in the city’s Harwood District — marking the property’s first major fashion collaboration. Open through September, the Missoni Pool Pop-Up transforms the skyline-framed rooftop into a shoppable, design-forward oasis that merges high fashion, Texas heat, and just the right dose of summer fantasy.

Hôtel Swexan, a family-owned hotel developed by the Barbier-Mueller family of Harwood International, sits at the heart of a 19-block district reimagined with art, modern architecture, lush green spaces, and destination dining galore. Just steps away is The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection, home to the world’s largest private collection of samurai armor — a fun fact that underscores the district’s cultural depth as much as its design cred. With a blend of Swiss heritage and Texan hospitality, Hôtel Swexan’s globally minded identity made Missoni a natural partner — and the result is as photogenic as it is transportive.

Few places capture the spirit of sun-soaked, jet-set glamour quite like the Mediterranean — where striped umbrellas, spritzes, and timeless resortwear define the season. It’s that very energy Hôtel Swexan aimed to channel with its Missoni collaboration, introducing a splash of Italian Riviera charm to the Dallas skyline. “We wanted the space to feel like a summer reverie — something that brings to mind Portofino or Positano, but comes to life right here in the heart of Texas,” Hôtel Swexan General Manager Julian Payne tells TZR. “It’s about celebrating timeless resortwear, thoughtful design, and the joy of beautiful living. Whether guests are poolside or browsing the collection, the experience is meant to feel stylish, transportive, and distinctly luxurious.”

Chase Hall

Up at the rooftop’s infinity-edge pool, Missoni’s iconic patterns splash across everything from lounger covers to parasols and accent pillows, adding a playful burst of Mediterranean flair to the skyline views. It’s the kind of setup that practically begs for a wide-brim hat and a chilled spritz. Guests are encouraged to recline on striped sunbeds, cocktail in hand, and soak in a scene that feels more Amalfi Coast than North Texas.

At the heart of the activation is a branded retail cabana — a fully shoppable Missoni boutique set poolside. Inside, guests can browse a curated edit of ready-to-wear, swimwear, and home goods from the house’s latest collections. Think: breezy crochet knits, boldly printed caftans, vacation-ready swim sets, and the kind of plush zigzag towels that double as décor. The vibrant palette and tactile textures make the space feel like an extension of the brand’s Italian roots — joyful, elevated, and always summer-ready.

To complete the experience, the rooftop is also offering a Missoni-inspired food and beverage menu, available exclusively to hotel guests. Seasonal snacks like a colorful bruschetta board pair perfectly with a lineup of cocktails infused with Italian flavors, most notably, the Missoni x Malfy Gin Spritz, a crisp, citrus-forward drink that’s quickly becoming the unofficial sip of the season.

For those looking to fully step into the world of Missoni, Hôtel Swexan has launched two stay packages designed around the pop-up. The Missoni Experience includes a one-night stay, access to the rooftop activation, two signature cocktails, and a summery snack board. For something more immersive, the La Vita Missoni suite package adds luxe branded gifts — including two plush beach towels and a summer-scented candle — plus a premium suite stay with skyline views. Both offerings provide exclusive access to the rooftop experience and are a reminder that fashion is no longer just worn, it’s lived in.

Chase Hall

The partnership also taps into the growing wave of fashion-meets-hospitality experiences, where hotels and designer brands collaborate to create environments that feel curated, elevated, and inherently stylish. While the Missoni takeover is a limited-time offering, it’s helping position Hôtel Swexan as one of Texas’ most fashionable places to stay. Beyond the rooftop, the property is leaning deeper into style with in-room personal shopping through Highland Park Village, and a “Cowboy Concierge” that outfits guests with custom boots and hats before check-in. Because in Dallas, fashion doesn’t stop at the pool.

For Missoni lovers or travelers simply looking to inject a little jet-set glamour into their summer, this rooftop escape might just be reason enough to book a flight. And for those staying put, TZR rounded up a few Missoni must-haves inspired by the pop-up.