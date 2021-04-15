Create Your Own Celebrity-Approved Floral Arrangement By Embracing This Trend

Fresh florals in the home can often feel like a luxury, and that’s especially the case if you’ve been noticing the lavish arrangements artfully placed in the homes of the famous and fashionable (see Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo, and literally anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family). Thankfully, you don’t have you be an A-lister to try some of the hottest trends when it comes to incorporating blooms into your space. Just ask the experts, who say that celebrity flower arrangement ideas are actually pretty accessible — whether you decide to order a customized creation or go the DIY route.

If you’re not exactly a floral aficionado, it can feel a bit intimidating to decide on the kind of arrangement that works best in your home. What types of flowers should you choose? What color palette? How big or small? Admittedly there’s a lot to consider, but if you love getting decor inspiration from some of your favorite celebrities, you can apply the same idea here. Look no further than the chic homes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley or Jessica Alba for some fresh, creative ideas to try on your own. Turns out, you might need nothing more than a pair of clippers to give them a go.

Whether you regularly keep flowers in your home and are looking to spice up your usual arrangement style or are looking to make an investment that will last (believe it or not, it’s possible) and create maximum impact, the most star-worthy floral trends don’t have to be limited to the celebrity set. For proof, read ahead for tips from experts who are no strangers to creating eye-catching bouquets and installations for A-listers. Then, use these trends in your next arrangements, whether you make it yourself or leave it to the pros.

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Bring In Branches

“One distinct trend I am seeing that celebrities are using is all about texture right now — mixing not only different flower types, but shapes, varieties, petals, branches and colors too,” says Courtney Sixx, Founder and Co-designer of Bouquet Box, a new floral service for DIY-lovers. Amanda Plott and Jessica Fleming, owners of A&J Floral Designs who happen to be responsible for Teigen’s massive office installation, co-sign on bringing some branches into your arrangement for unique shape and texture. “Clients have been loving big statement branches that are blooming and/or sculptural,” the two tell TZR. “They are perfect when placed in an entry for a dramatic moment.” And Plott and Fleming say this is an easy one to try on your own: Simply place some large branches in a beautiful pitcher or vase filled with plenty of water, which will keep their weight from tipping over the vessel.

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Think Outside The Vase

Arrangements do not have to be limited to a tabletop. Take a cue from celebrities and think of ways you can incorporate florals on your walls or in a more interactive, artistic way. “We have noticed that people are not only interested in arrangements in vases but are also gravitating towards unique installation pieces that feel more like interactive art,” Plott and Fleming explain. “We prefer pieces that are ‘floating’ or hanging from the ceiling like what we did at the Shani Darden Spa and Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings HQ.”

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Try Dried

The dried flower trend (including a variety of grasses) has been building momentum over the last couple of years and Plott and Fleming share that this type of arrangement is a great option for those who become frustrated with the short lifespan of fresh flowers. “Clients who are willing to spend a little more for something that will last longer are loving dried arrangements,” they tell TZR. “We like working with them for their neutral palette and interesting textures.”

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Have Fun Foraging

“Clients are into a more foraged wildflower look these days,” Plott and Fleming explain. And you can get this look without the use of a florist by heading out into your own backyard and surrounding landscape. “This uses local plants and flowers that grow in your area and is a more relaxed and refreshing change from the more traditional globes of roses vibe,” the two add.

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Incorporate The Unexpected

In addition to florals, think of other natural elements that can mix up your arrangement in a unique way. “Fruits and vegetables are being used more in arrangements to add an unexpected twist,” Plott and Fleming share. “We have been loving incorporating cumquats, tangerines, lemons, artichokes, and persimmons.” This further adds to the aforementioned foraged look.

Celebrity Flower Arrangement Ideas: Monochromatic Palettes

Michael Uncapher, Managing Director and Co-owner of Mark's Garden — a go-to floral resource of celebrities and high-profile event planners — says that monochromatic arrangements are having a moment, especially when it comes to neutral palettes. “Earth tones and neutral florals such as Toffee roses and Quicksand roses in handmade ceramic vessels have been very popular for celebrities looking for a more modern approach to casual entertaining.” To try this, gather your vessel and blooms in various shades of the same color family (in this case, creams and nudes), but make sure to incorporate different shapes and textures to still keep it interesting.

