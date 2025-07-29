Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

For decades, Montauk was just a fisherman’s town. Now, Long Island’s best-kept corner is the landing page for New York’s elite. The IYKYK culture throughout the 19-mile-radius of the area’s East End spans all the insider hot spots — from where to snag a non-existent dinner reservation at 5 p.m. (Crow’s Nest) to the iced strawberry matcha that’s worth waiting in line for (Left Hand).

Montauk is also home to a new wave of discerning travelers from NYC and beyond — and now, their standards for luxury and surfside leisure are embodied in the renaissance of the Offshore Hotel. What was once known as the Sands Motel for some 73 years is now a modern luxury destination for it girls, editors, and brands. Yes, since its re-opening in June of 2025, the hotel has already hosted a series of A-list events, including JoJo Fletcher’s Saint Spritz summer soireé and Saint James Iced Tea’s influencer-studded poolside brunch. Offshore has also strategically partnered with other new kids on the coast — like Mary Lou’s Montauk — for a refreshing take on dining and clubbing in the Hamptons. From the sauna and cold plunge on site to Byredo’s Bal D’Afrique product lineup on every room’s marble countertops, Offshore is truly redefining coastal luxury past Exit 70.

Below, check out how I spent a lush long weekend where “The End” is just beginning.

The Stay

(+) CAMERON BURTON for OFFSHORE MONTAUK

After years of staying in every motel, hotel, and AirBnB that the Hamptons has to offer, I can confidently say that Offshore has made the top of my list (yes, even over Gurney’s). Here’s why: The quiet luxury element that exists in New York City’s finest hotels has remained a mainstay trend for a reason; there is something organic and elevated about quality that doesn’t feel the need to introduce itself with a logo or a price tag. This is something the Offshore is demonstrating well already. The modern hotel doesn’t claim to be a resort, yet with freshly renovated marble countertops, sleek wooden fixtures, and private balconies, it’s easy to consider it one.

With an eye for detail and interior design, you’ll be swooning over the hotel’s furnishings — like the copper-glazed lighting and rainwater shower with city-worthy pressure — all which is brought to life by hospitality guru and owner Marley Dominguez. Steps away from the aforementioned Left Hand coffee and Joni’s Kitchen (try the Sex Booster smoothie with added strawberries and thank me later), it’s as if Montauk’s main street is simply an extension of your room.

Oh, and the eucalyptus pillow mist? Just the cherry on top.

Where To Dine & Dance

(+) Mary Lou's Montauk

To further define Offshore’s presence in the coastal-cool community, the hotel partnered with Mary Lou’s Montauk, the all-new club and restaurant on West Lake Drive. The summertime sister to the venue’s home base in Palm Beach, Florida, is known for its sense of “ridiculousness” down south, and it did not disappoint since its June launch on the East End. Think: live music from the beachfront patio spilling into a nostalgic room that is oh-so-1970s Montauk. Shark decor is scattered throughout, and the hot pink/olive green/cheetah momento from ML’s Palm Beach location is present from bar to dockside.

Where To Unwind

(+) OFFSHORE MONTAUK (+) CAMERON BURTON for OFFSHORE MONTAUK

After one too many high societies at Mary Lou’s, there is no better hangover cure than a little hot-cold therapy, right at home at Offshore. With wellness and self-care at the hotel’s core, the property launched with a private sauna and cold plunge, which I recommend pairing with your favorite morning meditation. (I swear by this one from Joe Dispenza, D.C.) Aim for three minutes in the plunge so you can brag about it during brunch at Duryea’s.

With the beach just a few steps away from the hotel’s entrance, you have access to a lush array of lounge chairs, umbrellas, and towels courtesy of Offshore’s beach team, ready to set you up so residents don’t have to worry about anything other than tan lines and good vibes.

Where To Sweat

There is no such thing as a summer Friday for Pilates princesses, and thankfully, the trendy workout has expanded its options on the East End. From main street’s OG Pilates haven, New York Pilates by Montauk native Heather Andersen, to the new Fuze House pop-up serving hot Pilates and sculpt classes at Omayo Studios, there are endless options to get moving. And if Pilates isn’t your thing, don’t sweat it. Offshore’s classic gym equipment for a 12-3-30 session isn’t going anywhere, and neither are the retro-inspired vanilla colored bicycles for guests’ leisure.