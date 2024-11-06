There’s a long-standing meme joking about the difference between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 — think Charlie Brown’s snoopy character wearing a mummy costume next to a Santa suit. It’s comical and undeniably true because once this month kicks off, it’s full-on holiday mode for many. This entails gearing up for the party circuit — and, of course, dressing for said events. One look to consider wearing at your festive fêtes this year? Bubble hemlines. Voluminous and elevated, the silhouette is bound to command the spotlight at every upcoming affair.

But first, a bit about the ubiquitous look. Though bubble hems have been enjoying a moment for a few seasons now, DISSH's Design Director, Jamie Ashkar, doesn’t believe they’ll lose momentum during the holidays — or the months following, for that matter. “The bubble trend is here to stay, and we’re not mad about it,” she tells TZR. “We saw this design detail featured on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, meaning you’ll continue to see bubble hemlines for the months to come.” Specifically, designers like Chloé, Simone Rocha, and Cecilie Bahnsen got in on the bubble hem action, showing various forms of the billowy style.

When it comes to festive events, Los Angeles-based stylist Djuna Bel points to the silhouette as a bold look to consider. “It’s a fun move and an interesting shape,” she says about donning the hemline. Out of all the options out there, Bel favors a black miniskirt for the holidays. “It’s a little less intense [than a dress].” For styling, she recommends balancing the billowy silhouette with a form-fitting top. Neutral tights and classic heels are chic pieces to work into the ensemble as well.

Ahead, find more outfit inspiration from five bubble hemline-infused outfits. ‘Tis the season to turn up the volume.

A+ Accessories

If your taste skews minimal, go with a classic black-and-white holiday outfit. Rendered in both timeless hues, this sweet bubble dress will see you through party after party. Dial up the drama a bit with your accessories — luxe mules, a chunky bangle, and a laidback headband won’t disappoint.

Get Wild

Animal print is en vogue every season; however, one could argue it’s especially sought-after during the colder months. For a festive affair, try pairing a funky cheetah jacket with a ladylike bubble miniskirt. A luxe leather belt will draw more attention to your outfit.

Corporate Chic

If you have a work holiday party on the calendar, choose an outfit you can transition from your desk to the venue. One suggestion: Give your flirty bubble skirt a corporate vibe by tossing on a polished black blazer. From there, consider adding more shape to the jacket via a belt.

Serious Sparkle

What’s a holiday function without a little — or a lot — of sparkle? If you’re one who loves to be dripping in sequins, look no further than a dazzling bubble skirt. A white polo shirt and coordinating Mary Jane pumps add a cool, chic vibe to the bottom. Things become even more exciting when you throw fishnet tights into the mix.

Short Story

Is this your first foray into the look? If yes, consider starting with a simple white mini dress. Punctuate the piece with gold chunky jewelry, such as a necklace and medley of bangles. If it’s chilly out, wear your strappy pumps with white tights or thigh-high socks.