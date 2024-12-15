As someone who studied fashion and now works in the industry, many are shocked when they hear I’ve never been to Paris. Don’t get me wrong: I’d go in a heartbeat if the opportunity presented itself (someone invite me on a trip, please). And even though I’ve never experienced the country’s world-renowned fashion scene firsthand, I’ve gotten a taste of it thanks to my favorite Parisian labels — the number one being Rouje. It’s girly. It’s retro-looking. It’s statement-making. And the label’s latest holiday-approved essentials have me in a chokehold. Best of all, I had the chance to try a handful out for myself.

Founded by fashion muse Jeanne Damas, the label has everything you need to pull off the sought-after French girl vibe for all your festive fêtes — and New Year’s Eve outings, too. Considering I’m on a mission to expand my bottoms collection (read: no more jeans), I was immediately drawn to its new Marlone Pant. The cozy yet chic leggings boast a transparent fabric and velvet patterns all over. Just in time for the holidays, the brand also partnered up with Moulin Rouge, a cabaret based in Paris, for an assortment of red-heavy party looks. The heart-printed midi skirt, in particular, won me over. To wit, I’ve already worn it twice this month (and we’re only halfway through Dec.).

Ahead, see how I styled the cult-favorite Parisian brand’s newest holiday-ready pieces. No need to travel to Paris to rock these looks.

Velvet On Velvet

Kelsey Stewart

For this look, I went all in on velvet by pairing Rouje’s aforementioned leggings with my olive green blazer from Alinge. With the addition of this bright red suede bag from Madewell and AGMES' recent collab, I felt extra festive. Finally, Essen The Label’s leather glove boots further elevated the evening-out ensemble.

Interesting Layering

Kelsey Stewart

I wore this outfit around my friends, who are all millennials, and they joked that it looked very 2005 thanks to the skirt-over-pants combo — a popular styling hack from the early aughts (think Ashley Tisdale on the red carpet during her heyday). Since the look was already going in a quirky direction, I played up the maximalist vibes with this velvet bow-adorned top. Lastly, silver ballet flats tied everything together.

Weekend Ready

Kelsey Stewart

I tried to come up with ways I could incorporate Rouje’s ladylike pieces into my laid-back weekend uniforms. My approach: Styling the label’s sparkly cardigan with a classic trench coat and wintery plaid scarf. On the bottom, I opted for of-the-moment black barrel jeans. And because I adore colorful sneakers, I stepped out in these red and pink Converse kicks.

Cool Camo

Kelsey Stewart

No, camo doesn’t necessarily scream holiday. But I love the juxtaposition of Rouje’s black vest with floral gold buttons and the laid-back print. From there, a polished black blazer kept the ensemble from coming off too, well, out there, while a pastel pink shoulder bag added just the right amount of punch to the look.

Hit The Town

Kelsey Stewart

I’m surely going to paint the town red in this sweet floral jacquard mini dress. For an evening out with my hometown friends this month, I’m planning on pairing the leg-baring number with my go-to vintage leather and fur jacket and black chunky kitten heels. Since I’ll be Ubering and leaving my car keys at home, this itty-bitty Jacquemus bag will do (it can really only fit my ID, debit card, and maybe a tube of lip gloss).