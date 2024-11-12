Ask any astrologer and they’ll agree: Some of the industry’s most notable fashion muses have a Scorpio sun placement. Take it from Emma Stone, Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Julia Roberts, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few Scorpios), the water sign’s style is fearless and bold, with an emphasis on sultry silhouettes, colors, and fabrics. For instance, on November 12, Hathaway styled a completely sheer lace look to celebrate her 42nd birthday. Alongside the all-black birthday suit, the A-lister upped the Scorpio-inspired aura with alluring accents galore.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, the birthday girl marked the occasion with a now-viral Instagram post (it earned over one million likes in under 15 hours). Captured in black-and-white by Swedish fashion photographer, Christian Högstedt, Hathaway posed in her sauciest birthday ‘fit yet: an entirely see-through matching set. On top, the Princess Diaries star layered a lace button-down overtop a matching bra, which peeked through the transparent material. The lace motif continued onto her body-hugging bottoms — she chose sleek leggings with a thick cuff around the ankle. In one of the flirty photos, Hathaway showcased her rhinestone-covered pumps, also, presumably, in black. To ensure all eyes were on her birthday suit, the Oscar winner opted for minimal accessories — only micro-mini diamond hoop earrings and a few statement rings. Extra points for her divine dark lipstick.

If Hathaway’s anything like her fellow Scorpios, her birthday festivities will extend far past November 12. So, keep an eye out for her next striking set. In the meantime, channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below.