Typically speaking, each season’s It accessory is, well, an actual accessory. But just as social distancing and staying at home have become a regular part of everyday life in 2020, so have face masks. And naturally, with something you wear every day, odds are you’ll want to coordinate with your outfits. It is the first thing people see in your outfit these days, after all. Perhaps you’ve already gotten yourself some stylish reusable options to make a statement with your ensembles. However, if you’re looking for more quarantine style inspiration, take a look at the celebrities who matched their face masks to their outfits.

Quarantine or not, celebrities have always been ones to watch when it comes to styling new trends. Face masks may have once proven to be a difficult addition to anyone’s outfit, but now that the variety of styles has grown to a virtually endless amount, matching one to your outfit is easy as building a wardrobe of neutral basics.

While some celebrities, like Camila Mendes, have donned monochromatic outfits for a streamlined look featuring the protective gear, others have chosen to keep their looks simple with neutral hues all around.

If you’re looking for new ways to style your face masks with your outfits — whether you’re wearing an effortlessly cool weekend ensemble or head-to-toe athleisure — scroll down to see the ways celebrities matched their face masks to their outfits below.

Emily Ratajkowski TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Ratajkowski went for her regular walk wearing an outfit featuring neutral hues like black and tan. The actor with a black face mask to pull her look together.

Camila Mendes BACKGRID The Palm Springs actor was spotted earlier in July wearing a tonal ensemble featuring a blue floral print mask to go with her denim jacket and color-blocked leggings.

Kendall Jenner NYP/ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID For a sleek take on a quarantine outfit, Jenner wore an all-black ensemble with a green purse featuring a brown chain-link strap that matched her chocolate brown mask.

Emma Roberts SL, Terma / BACKGRID Roberts went for a more maximalist approach styling her brown Mango printed dress with a mask that also featured a ditsy floral print.

Kaia Gerber Vasquez-Max Lopes-spot / BACKGRID Gerber donned a tonal look for a trip to the grocery store with her pupper wearing a muted teal workout ensemble paired with a heather gray face mask.

Karreuche Tran BACKGRID Tran was spotted at a restaurant wearing a tan face mask that matched the color of her easy slip-on sandals. She kept her look comfortable and casual with an oversized denim jacket.