Victoria Beckham Flawlessly Wore The 2 Most Difficult-To-Wear Colors Together

When it comes to Victoria Beckham’s wardrobe staples, she owns tops and dresses in all colors of the rainbow. The majority of her classy pieces are from her own posh brand, of course. She loves to experiment with wearing unexpected colors together — think a full ensemble featuring reds, purples, and yellows. (She even once expertly pulled off a Ronald McDonald-inspired look.) Beckham’s latest outfit at the Saint Laurent show on March 1 touched on the color-contrasting theme. She wore a deep purple long-sleeve top with bright red leather pants while sitting front row with her son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan.

In usual Beckham fashion, both the sweater and the skinny trousers were from her namesake brand. She tied the whole outfit together with a pair of red pumps. Given that a color wheel will tell you that purple and red shouldn’t go together, it was all the more surprising (and cool) that the designer paired the two together. She pulled off the contrasting hues flawlessly. Her son, meanwhile, wore a much more toned-down outfit. Romeo wore a light pink knitted sweater, straight-legged stonewash jeans, and white sneakers.

Beckham has been hopping from show to show this Fashion Month, as she previously attended Supriya Lele’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in London on Feb. 22. There, she wore a minimalist black pantsuit to sit front row, but it appears now that she’s in Paris, her appetite for bright shades has come back.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Beckham’s red leather pants from her label is still available to shop, below. You’ll have to wait to get your hands on her purple knit sweater, however, as she hinted on Instagram that it was TK. There is no need to fret though, as you can recreate the designer’s look with other purple sweaters and red bottoms on the market. The pieces that make up Beckham’s outfit are stunning on their own, but when worn together, they create an eye-catching outfit story.

