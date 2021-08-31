Victoria Beckham Just Made You Fall In Love With Slip Dresses All Over Again

Victoria Beckham has steadily maintained her elegant and minimalist style for decades by building up on her basics. This category includes button-down shirts, sleek trousers, flared jeans, and her collection of Hermès Birkins. (Though the latter isn’t your average everyday “basic” handbag, for Beckham Birkins are as close to casual as she gets.) Since the fashion icon clearly has her trusty staples down to a science, it makes sense, then, that Beckham loves slip dresses too and keeps a few options on hand. Earlier this week, the former Spice Girl wore not one but two different colored slips while on set for Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The star shared a snapshot of herself on her Instagram page, presumably right after she finished swatching 13 lipstick shades from her eponymous makeup line. In the photo, she wore a maxi length slip dress in a vibrant emerald green color. Her fans praised the star’s outfit by leaving adoring comments. “I love your dress. The colour green suits you,” @danielle_marshall20 said. Meanwhile, several other Instagram users shared rows and rows of green emoji hearts. During the shoot, Beckham also wore a very similar (if not the same) ultra long slip dress in the color black.

The slip dress is a classic item beloved by many fashion girls. Supermodels like Kate Moss popularized the sleepwear as outerwear item in the ‘90s, with many celebrities following suit. The dress style was also one of the first designs created by designer John Galliano for Dior and was worn by Princess Diana to the Met Gala back in 1996.

Princess Diana wore a Dior slip dress to the 1996 Met Gala. JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

In more recent style news, Kourtney Kardashian wore her slip dress as a skirt while posing for a mirror selfie in her closet. Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss, is also a fan of the sleepwear-inspired look. She recently wore a blush-colored mini number and looked so much like her mom back in the ‘90s. Whatever length you go for in this number, you can team your slip dress with a pair of strappy heels, or even go for chunky sneakers to balance out the elegant style and create a more casual, everyday look. The styling possibilities are endless for this wardrobe staple.

The exact brand of Beckham’s dress remains a mystery, but there’s no shortage of similar silky slip dresses to shop right now. Tap into the green color trend with a piece from KES, or keep it timeless in a black number from Local European.

