Victoria Beckham Expertly Mixed 3 Wildly Different Colors Together In One Look

Victoria Beckham is a style maven and fashion designer whose creative abilities are unleashed when it comes to pairing various colors together. Fans of Beckham will recognize the designer’s current obsession with radiant-hued outfits, as she transitions her looks from summer into fall. Back on Aug. 7, she experimented with an unexpected combo — a red dress with pale yellow heels. Recently, Beckham wore yet another colorful outfit that was filled with complementary hues: red, yellow, and green. You wouldn’t expect all the shades to work together since they’re not a common match — especially for any neutral-toned minimalists out there — but in usual Beckham fashion, she created a put-together and posh look.

The designer is currently promoting her Cheeky Posh makeup product (aka a cream blush stick) and dropped by Good Morning America for a televised appearance. For the interview segment, she wore a red knit sweater with black accent sleeves and a pair of yellow corduroy wide-leg trousers — both from her namesake fashion label. As for accessories, she carried a green Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag and wore her signature black oversized shades.

The ensemble revealed Beckham’s playful attitude towards combining joyful colors together. She managed to still look sophisticated and elegant, however, in the rather flashy-hued pieces because she went for clean and tailored separates. To show off her humorous side, Beckham even jokingly posted on her Instagram Story that Ronald McDonald stole her look.

@victoriabeckham

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Since red, yellow, and green are all complementary colors (hues that are opposite one another on the color wheel) that means they tend to be on the bolder end. Many people wouldn’t gravitate towards pairing these colors together for a work outfit, as you’d might want to tone down the look with more neutral pieces. But, Beckham has never been one to hide from the limelight while wearing daring outfits. And here, she proved once again that you should enjoy and embrace unexpected, different color combinations.

Unfortunately, both her top and pants are unavailable to shop at the moment. Beckham’s sweater is from her new knitwear collaboration and her yellow high-waisted cords are from her unreleased Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring/Summer 2022 collection. While you wait for the items to drop, you can shop similar variations to the designer’s colorful ensemble, and her exact Bottega bag, below. Don’t be afraid to mix and match colors in your own ensembles for fall/winter.

