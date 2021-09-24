(Shopping)

16 Trendy Winter Coats You’ll Want To Wear Again & Again (& Again)

They’re all so good.

By Valerie Stepanova
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
After spending a year in sweatpants, when you get dressed again, whether for a wedding or for the office, it is a metaphorical (fashion) rebirth. You’re rediscovering what you like or what you can live without (ahem, uncomfortable high heels) and test-driving new trends. As you prepare for your re-emergence style this fall and winter, you’ll need to refresh your outerwear options. (Coats, after all, are crucial in cold weather.) To kick off your shopping journey, TZR rounded up 14 trendy winter coats that are totally worth investing in.

Outerwear options, this year, span the spectrum. You might be drawn to an animal printed puffer — the design is in for fall 2021 — or want to embrace joyful colors by means of a pink wool coat. Fuzzy trim and fringe-adorned styles are also currently dominating street style images and Instagram — brands like Fendi and Burberry offer their own spin on the playful trend. (Go ahead and thank Gen Z fashionistas for bringing back these eye-catching details.) You can certainly rewear outerwear from seasons past, too, but it’s always a good idea to add a little zhuzh to your closet with a new, and chic, statement coat — or two.

Keep scrolling to peruse and shop TZR’s curation of the most stylish winter coats that will also keep you warm throughout the fall and winter seasons. Then, while you’re at it, take a second to peek at the on-trend transitional coats you should get your hands on asap.

MARC JACOBS (THE)
The Puffer Jacket
$696
$417
NYFW street style confirmed that animal print is very much in this season. Show off your knowledge of the trends with this leopard print number from Marc Jacobs.
STAUD
Ace Puffer Jacket in Evergreen Plaid
$495
According to Dua Lipa, checkerboard prints and tartan fabrics are about to be everywhere in the months to come. Get on the trend asap with this quilted puffer from STAUD.
Proenza Schouler White Label
Faux Leather Puffer Coat in Off White
$895
Leather puffer jackets are trending this fall/winter season — and this oversized style from Proenza Schlouer will ensure your entire body stays protected from the wind.
KHRISJOY
Graffiti Cropped Down Jacket
$1,137
Are you a fan of graffiti-printed items à la the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collab? Then chances are this fun jacket will become your favorite outerwear item this season.
Ienki Ienki
Michlin Belted Down Jacket in Light Blue
$1,232
$862.40
Take a look at the garments presented during New York Fashion Week earlier in September and you’ll notice an abundance of shimmery, metallic fabrics. Get ahead of the curve by purchasing this mirror-effect down jacket.