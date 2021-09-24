After spending a year in sweatpants, when you get dressed again, whether for a wedding or for the office, it is a metaphorical (fashion) rebirth. You’re rediscovering what you like or what you can live without (ahem, uncomfortable high heels) and test-driving new trends. As you prepare for your re-emergence style this fall and winter, you’ll need to refresh your outerwear options. (Coats, after all, are crucial in cold weather.) To kick off your shopping journey, TZR rounded up 14 trendy winter coats that are totally worth investing in.

Outerwear options, this year, span the spectrum. You might be drawn to an animal printed puffer — the design is in for fall 2021 — or want to embrace joyful colors by means of a pink wool coat. Fuzzy trim and fringe-adorned styles are also currently dominating street style images and Instagram — brands like Fendi and Burberry offer their own spin on the playful trend. (Go ahead and thank Gen Z fashionistas for bringing back these eye-catching details.) You can certainly rewear outerwear from seasons past, too, but it’s always a good idea to add a little zhuzh to your closet with a new, and chic, statement coat — or two.

Keep scrolling to peruse and shop TZR’s curation of the most stylish winter coats that will also keep you warm throughout the fall and winter seasons. Then, while you’re at it, take a second to peek at the on-trend transitional coats you should get your hands on asap.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.