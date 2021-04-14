Both Lizzo & Jennifer Lopez Love This Roomy Crossbody Bag

There’s a reason why stars dedicate entire walk-in closets to their handbag collections. When it comes time to put together an outfit, this accessory can make or break a look. Just ask Lizzo, who went viral at the 2019 American Music Awards, for toting the tiniest Valentino bag. From that moment on, her bag collection was one to keep your eyes on. Aside from micro purses, she also has a bevy of functional styles. Take Lizzo’s Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bag, which most recently accompanied her to dinner.

On April 12, the singer was spotted eating at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in LA. For the outing, she wore a pink-and-white striped polo dress, which is trending for Spring/Summer 2021), and a pair of minimalist satin Aleena sandals from Stuart Weitzman. In her hands was the statement piece of her entire look: a graffiti-embossed handbag from the recent collaboration between Coach and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. It featured the word famous written across the bag flap along with a depiction of a crown and money. The shoulder bag was quite fitting for Lizzo, who previously won three Grammys at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”

BACKGRID

The singer finished off the look with red cat-eye sunglasses and jewelry, which included heart-shaped earrings. Lastly, she debuted a pastel purple manicure and swept her hair up and out of her face. For those still obsessing over her bag, the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat pieces first surfaced at Coach’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway show. One of the handbags from the collab was spotted on Jennifer Lopez back in October 2020 — she wore the Beat Shoulder Bag, but in a different design and colorway than Lizzo’s.

Though Lizzo’s exact bag is only available via resale at the moment, J.Lo’s handbag — along with several other Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat bag alternatives — is still available to shop on Coach’s website. If you want even more designer handbag content, check out the 20 styles celebrities like Katie Holmes wear on repeat.

