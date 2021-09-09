Yara Shahidi Arrived To A NYFW Event In The Most Regal Little Black Dress

Every time New York Fashion Week comes around, you can expect the streets to be packed with street-style stars and celebrities. They always sit front row and more often than not are dressed to impress. After a few seasons of watching virtual runway shows, everyone’s itching to get dressed and get back out (to some degree) IRL. Thus, Big Apple residents were blessed with a host of fabulous celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week 2021.

Kicking off the schedule were designers like Christian Siriano and Collina Strada. Riverdale star Camila Mendes wore a colorful two-piece look to Collina Strada’s runway show. Later in the week, A-listers such as Lorde and Yara Shahidi attended a Dior exhibit at The Brooklyn Museum. Meanwhile, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid came back to the city to reclaim their street-style queen(s) throne. Gigi walked in Proenza Schouler — as did Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff — and Bella was spotted in an edgy cutout top while exploring New York City. You can’t forget about R&B Grammy duo Halle Bailey and Chlöe Bailey either, who arrived at Bvlgari’s B.Zero1 party in matching silk Peter Do ensembles.

Check out where your favorite celebrities were during NYFW and what they wore. This post will be updated with more stylish ensembles as they pop up.

Lorde

Lorde wore an elegant square-neck black dress and carried a red mini handle bag to the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi also attended the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition. Like Lorde, she chose an LBD from Dior. Her mock neck dress featured cutouts and a pleated skirt that flared out.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk left Bvlgari’s B.Zero1 party at Le Bain. She wore a PVC metallic orange corset bodysuit top and gray cargo pants. The model wore a pair of nude heels and styled the look with a thin necklace.

Halle Bailey & Chlöe Bailey

R&B Grammy duo Halle Bailey and Chlöe Bailey attended Bvlgari’s B.Zero1 event in matching black and white floor-length satin slip dresses — both pieces were from Peter Do.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid headed to Spring Studios for her Kim Euphorics launch (a drink brand she cofounded) in a polished yet striking look. While her green and white plaid pants were on the more formal side, her black long-sleeve top had endless cutouts with thin straps for a daring appearance.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski showed up to Proenza Schouler in a figure-hugging dress that had gold hardware holding the skirt in position. She completed the outfit with a pair of knee-high burnt orange-colored boots.

Ciara

Ciara came prepared for the DUNDAS x REVOLVE show in an all-green look. The ensemble consisted of a leather corset and matching pleated miniskirt with thigh-high boots lined with fur. She kept the furry theme in tact with a matching moss-colored sherpa jacket.

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo shined in a colorful striped purple, turquoise, and white long-sleeve dress for PatBO’s show. There’s a trend of plunging V-neck dresses and cutout detailing at fashion week this year, as Palermo’s look had both styles.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin’s little black dress had cutouts on the side and she wore black pointy heels for the DUNDAS x REVOLVE show.

Elsa Hosk

The DUNDAS x REVOLVE show was a celebrity hot spot. Elsa Hosk showed up in a cream-colored cropped leather blazer and coffee-colored leggings. For accessories, the model had on oversized tinted sunglasses and toted a shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski also attended the DUNDAS x REVOLVE show while wearing a bright orange one-shoulder dress. She paired the flirty look with thin strappy heels.

Liya Kebede

Liya Kebede was crowned the winner of the Fashion Icon Awards during Harlem Row’s 14th Annual Harlem Fashion Show & Style Awards. Her two-piece pecan-colored jacket and pants ensemble was a refreshing style departure from your traditional red carpet dress.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes wore a turquoise midi dress and leopard print kitten heels for Kate Spade New York’s pop-up installation at Gansevoort Plaza.

Beanie Feldstein

Instead of animal print shoes, Beanie Feldstein went for a leopard print dress from Kate Spade New York. She added a pop of color with a bright pink handbag from the label.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone wore a chic black one-shoulder dress for Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. The iconic Clueless star added bits of accessories with a silver link choker, a cuff bracelet, and pear cluster studded earrings.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes dressed in a funky pink and orange two-piece cropped blouse and pants set for Collina Strada’s Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show. She completed the look with a pair of Sunkist-orange Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a mirrored box clutch.