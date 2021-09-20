Mary Janes — characterized by a closed toe and ankle strap — are indisputably having a moment in fashion. It’s worth acknowledging that even though the preppy shoe has remained relevant throughout fashion’s many trend cycles, in 2021, it saw a rebrand. Mary Janes were repositioned by brands as an It-girl staple and shed all connotations of sanctioned school children’s garb. As seen with Dua Lipa’s platform Mary Janes, designers are now introducing touches of modernity to the shoe’s inherent retro feel, thus creating an exciting clash of aesthetics that gives new life to the shoe.

On Sept. 19, Lipa stepped out in New York City while wearing a quirky outfit with an obvious ‘90s influence — a vibe that’s become a signature for the pop star. The look started with a matching plaid two-piece set and a seersucker dog-shaped handbag aka Hector Jr. from Thom Browne’s Resort 2022 collection. Then came a few of Lipa’s signature accessorized touches. She wore black square-shaped sunnies and added individualistic jewelry via hoop earrings by Hannah Jewett and colorful bauble rings.

Lastly, were her shoes in question:‌ a pair of tartan, multi-strapped lofty Mary Jane sandals from Nodaleto’s collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Lipa styled her chunky platforms with white socks underneath for a funky look that leaned into her iconic throwback vibe.

Gotham/GC Images

On the whole, 2021’s shoe trends reflected the popularity of a lofted look. During the summer, flip-flop sandals were elevated to new heights, resulting in the playful moniker, flatform, that aptly describes the shoe’s new look. Platform heels also broke their relegations of solely being a nighttime footwear option. Olivia Rodrigo wore a pair while visiting the White House, proving the sky-high shoes are wearable even in the most formal of settings.

In retrospect, when you couple the platform shoe trend with a longstanding cultural fascination with ‘90s fashion, it was only a matter of time before Mary Janes adopted the towering look, too. And since Lipa’s style choices typically serve as premonitions for upcoming super trends, you can expect to see platform Mary Janes everywhere during the fall season.

Nodaleto, a shoe brand fashion girls frequent, is known for its signature selection of Mary Janes, which makes it the source to turn to when you’re shopping for a pair. Below, you’ll find Lipa’s exact plaid shoe as well as a few other options that reflect the platform Mary Jane style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.