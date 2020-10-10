I've never been to any of the Wild West towns of American folklore. The closest I've come to a country experience was being in a packed concert venue watching Lil Nas X perform his hit single "Old Town Road." But despite never horseback riding, square dancing, or swinging through the doors of a saloon, I've always been fond of western fashion style. Year round I gravitate towards cowboy boots and wide-brim hats to accessorize, but the fringe jacket, a major fall trend, is undoubtedly my favorite cowboy staple of them all.

Today, wearing a fringed topper doesn't have to give off rodeo vibes in any way. In fact, on the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, fringe was an essential element shown by key design houses like Dior and Bottega Veneta, with styles running the gamut from long flowy jackets to oversized clutches. Now, the funky trend has trickled down to the streets, specifically outside the Spring/Summer 2021 shows. Some attendees let the jacket stand out by keeping the rest of their attire pared back, while others coupled it with equally lively bottoms or accessories.

Kelsey Stewart

My coveted brown fringe jacket, which I found at a vintage shop in Brooklyn two years ago, has remained in heavy rotation for fall. My go-to way to wear the jacket typically consists of a white tee, straight-leg denim, and casual sneakers (shown above, during the pre-pandemic days, of course). But, this season I'm looking to branch out a bit from my fringe jacket uniform. That said, I've bookmarked a few outfit ideas I spotted from the fashion week street style and Instagram. Below, see the influencer-approved fringe jacket outfits I'm planning on recreating this fall.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: With White Jeans

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

I'm not one to immediately tuck away my white pants when Labor Day rolls around. Instead, I like to pair the summery bottoms with dark brown and black jackets during the falls months for a cool contrast. To complete the look, I'll finish off with a luxe loafer or ankle boot.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Match An Accessory

DanCassab makes some of the chicest fringe jackets on the market (I'll forever dream about its metallic Taylor style). Above, Olivia Lopez elevates a cream number from the brand with matching boots and loose trousers. You don't have to just complement two cream items, any color of the rainbow will do.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: All-Black

Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This simplest way to tone down a fringe jacket is by sticking to all black separates. If you want your basics to remain simple but looking for a bit of color, go for a matching olive green top and bottom under your jacket.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Sweater Dress

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

On those (surprisingly) warm fall days, I'll opt for no pants and instead wear a sweater as a dress under my fringe jacket. And I'll be taking a page out influencer Xenia Adonts' book and belting my jacket.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Print On Print

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

My mood aligns with my dressing, so on days when I'm feel especially energetic and inspired, I like to wear a few prints. Though a fringe jacket makes a big statement on its own, I'm eager to scoop up a fun patterned or denim iteration this season and pair it with a funky bottom.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Over An Animal-Print Dress

For the risk-taker, try an animal print, like zebra or leopard, under your fringe jacket. I plan on copying Karen Blanchard by adding a sculptural bag into the mix.

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Over A Cool Collar

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Statement collars have been a prominent embellishment on silhouettes for a few seasons now. A blouse with a lace or oversized collar underneath a fringe jacket makes for an eye-catching duo. Since the top half of the look is busy, for the bottoms I'll opt for a light-wash or white jeans and simple Converse high-tops (like above).

How To Style A Fringe Jacket: Shorts And Knee-High Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shorts in the fall might not be the most practical choice. However, when worn with a warm fringe jacket and knee-high boots, they can work. Come November, I'll throw a pair of black or white tights underneath the shorts.