From low-top Keds or Converse Chuck Taylors taking over in the 1950s, Air Jordan 1s changing the game in the ‘80s, or the ultra-chunky Balenciaga dad shoe hype of the late 2010s, sneakers have always been a part of the broader fashion conversation. Lately, the category has been especially exciting, with a new wave of buzzy collaborations — such as Cecilie Bahnsen x Asics, Simone Rocha x Adidas, and Celine x Reebok — and innovative takes on classic silhouettes launching by the minute. Besides the visual appeal of these footwear releases, they’re also the most practical high-fashion shoes you can shop — built for endless steps, easy styling, and all-day comfort without sacrificing an ounce of chicness.

From freaky, fun, trendy footwear to sleek, timeless designs, this season’s lineup offers plenty of ways to give your shoe collection a little zhuzh.

Whether your taste leans toward sculptural shapes, whimsical playful pops of color, or instantly recognizable labels, there’s an option for every aesthetic. And while some fashion-forward sneakers come with a serious price tag, you certainly don’t have to splurge to get the look. Ahead, see the standout styles of the season and find your perfect pair.

Marc Jacobs The 72 Spring Sneaker $225 See On Marc Jacobs This new Marc Jacob style is everything — a fun pop of color for the colder seasons, but rich enough to pair effortlessly with anything year-round. For a designer shoe, they come at a relatively reasonable price point and are known for being incredibly comfortable. And, of course, there’s the cheeky remark on the tongue for the not-so-sporty girls who still want to lean into that sporty-chic look.

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 See On Adidas Multi-lace, slim-style sneakers have officially taken over, and with an array of fabulous colorways, it’s easy to see why. Even better, they're under $100. They pair effortlessly with almost anything — gauchos, denim, dresses, you name it. Consider these the perfect finishing touch to just about any look.

Celine Freestyle Lo By Celine / Reebok $750 See On Celine Celine and Reebok have come together to deliver a high-fashion, refined take on the sportswear brand’s original 1982 classic. Available in eight statement-making colorways, consider these an investment in your sneaker wardrobe.

Alohas Tb.00 Barefoot Rife $225 See On Alohas If you love a freaky shoe, these might just become a staple in your shoe rotation. They’re shaped to mimic the feel of going barefoot — how fun is that? Pre-sale is open now, so order yours before they’re gone. You won’t want to miss these.

Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex $200 See On Salomon These might just be the most comfortable and practical sneakers on the market right now. They’re waterproof, stylish, slip-on, sporty, and versatile enough to wear in a handful of ways — and they come in so many fun hues. After finally getting my hands on a pair, I can confidently say they’re my new go-to.

Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 $990 See On Loewe These calfskin sneakers from Loewe are true beauties. The suede detailing on the toe and heel, along with the sole creeping up over the sides, makes for an ultra-luxe appearance. Plus, the logo is there, but subtly blends into the material, so only true fashionistas will be fawning when they see you strut by. Talk about quiet luxury.

Prada Speedrock Technical Mesh and Leather Sneakers $1,170 See On Prada These elastic, thick-laced slip-on sneakers (also made with cooling mesh technology) will have you looking incredibly stylish and feeling luxurious. Prada is known for being That Girl in general, so it’s no surprise they’ve also mastered the sporty footwear department.

Asics Kiko Kostadinov x Lyasa FF II $230 See On Asics Another buzzy collab has entered the chat, and they happen to be a split-toe option — perfect for Tabi lovers. Freaky, fun, and fabulous, this deep chocolate paired with turquoise feels like a childhood color combo that withstands the test of time. Plus, they come in a lighter colorway if another hue better suits you.

Dries Van Noten Leather Sneakers $795 See On Dries Van Noten Snakeskin has been taking over the fashion market for quite some time now, and it shows no signs of slowing down. If you’re ready to embrace the trend, invest in this chic pair of sneakers — they’ll slither their way into your wardrobe seamlessly.

Miu Miu New Balance x Miu Miu 530 $1,290 See On Miu Miu For the fourth year in a row, these collab sneakers still have the fashion set in a chokehold. New colorways, same silhouette — if it works, it works.

Nike Moon Shoe OG $105 See On Nike Sleek silhouette with a pop of Kelly green? Sign me up. These cleated track soles add character without being overwhelming, and is sure to make any outfit a standout.

Puma H-Street Luster $95 See On Puma Metallics aren’t going anywhere, and neither is Puma. The brand has truly been on the rise over the last few seasons, and we can already see this shoe becoming a must-have. And at under $100, what’s not to like?

Cecilie Bahnsen CBBlaise Stud Sneakers $685 See On Cecilie Bahnsen From charms on your bags to charms on your shoes, embellishments are all the rage, and Cecilie Bahnsen has made its statement. These navy sneakers come with pink floral jewels and silver grommets — perfect for any maximalist’s wardrobe.