When designing his first couture collection for Balenciaga, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli had both design and history on the brain. For Fall 2026, he looked to the elegance and history of Balenciaga itself — specifically, the house’s beginnings as a couture label under Cristóbal Balenciaga — as well as the artisanal nature of haute couture that’s upheld the craft in the fashion world for over a century. Like his celebrated past tenure at Valentino, Piccioli also combined everyday ease with high-fashion glamour, presenting pieces that were both dramatically eye-catching and fit for day-to-day wear.

However, one of the most impressive feats of the day took place off the runway. Balenciaga’s star-studded front row featured a largely millennial group of fashion and film’s brightest stars, who braved Europe’s ongoing heatwave for the outdoor show. Teyana Taylor, this Couture Week’s most enthusiastic and well-dressed guest to watch, also made an eye-catching appearance in a milky brown silk dress over pants — plus a statement copper silk press that flowed to her knees.

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams made his Couture Week debut in a boxy brown suit — later shed for its tank top base layer — while Cynthia Erivo braved the heat in a warm brown sequined gown under a matching suede bomber jacket. Lily Collins and Shailene Woodley each wore simple black dresses and oversized sunglasses, taking a fashionable break from filming their latest projects (the final season of Emily in Paris and the upcoming Hulu drama Count My Lies, respectively). However, no front row guest was as fawned over as Picciolio’s beloved dog, Miranda — who lay on the ground while being fanned by adoring attendees.

Below, discover more of the guests that beat the heat at Balenciaga’s Fall 2026 haute couture show.

Teyana Taylor

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Hudson Williams

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Shailene Woodley

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Cynthia Erivo

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Naomi Watts

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