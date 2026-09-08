In the fashion industry, September is something of a reset. No, there’s never really a dull month — but after a summer full of OOO days and some much-needed relaxation, we’re once again off to the races. Blame it on the start of fashion month and award show season, but September is always a whirlwind, and this year is proving no different. Case in point: The month’s fashion news is already taking over our social media feeds, spanning new product launches, brand collaborations, and star-studded fall campaigns.

Good news for your wardrobe (and not-so-good news for your wallet): September marks the month when fall runway collections finally hit stores. Perhaps the most talked-about release thus far is Givenchy’s cult-favorite Shark Pinch boot, which creative director Sarah Burton has reimagined in six new iterations. Speaking of accessories, Gap is all the rage right now, thanks to its new GapBag collection, designed by Reed Krakoff, the brand’s executive director of accessories. The line features five silhouettes, all inspired by Gap’s bestsellers over the years.

What else is happening in the fashion world this September? Scroll onward for this month’s need-to-know news — and, as always, keep checking back for more updates throughout the month.

Celine & Reebok Release The Freestyle Lo

Courtesy Of Celine

Celine and Reebok are joining forces on a sneaker, reimagining the latter’s Freestyle Lo, which originally debuted in 1982. Launching September 10, the kicks will be available in eight colorways, ranging from fiery red to dark brown. The shoe was previously teased at the French fashion house’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week show back in June. According to a press release from Celine, the collaboration is described as “heritage two ways: Paris street, American movement.”

Givenchy Launches Its New Shark Pinch Boots

On September 3, Givenchy launched its Shark Pinch boots, first unveiled on the Fall/Winter 2026 runway earlier this year. Though the silhouette is a longtime signature of the fashion house, creative director Sarah Burton has given it a fresh update. Ranging from $2,550 to $2,690, the collection features six variations, each preserving the original double-shank silhouette. New details include an elongated shaft and metal “Pinch” hardware, which first appeared on accessories in Burton’s inaugural Fall/Winter 2025 collection. For the campaign, Givenchy tapped Kaia Gerber to model the reimagined boots.

Argent Launches A 10-Year Anniversary Capsule

Courtesy Of Argent

This month, Argent hit a major milestone: a decade in business. To celebrate, the beloved workwear label launched a 10-year anniversary capsule starring 100 trailblazing women across business, media, politics, sports, and culture. The lineup includes Courtney Mays, Mecca James-Williams, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Laura Brown, and many more. The accompanying collection, meanwhile, debuts 10 pieces rendered in Argent’s signature magenta hue.

Gap Introduces The GapBag Collection

Gap continues to win over the fashion set — this time with a genius (err, jeanius?) bag line. On September 8, the retailer released its GapBag collection, designed by Gap Inc.’s Executive Director of Accessories Reed Krakoff. Krakoff — a three-time recipient of the coveted CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year award — looked to the archives for inspiration, drawing from some of Gap’s most iconic designs, including its five-pocket denim and classic Arch Logo hoodie. Priced from $30 to $148, the collection features five styles — the Five-Pocket Tote, Hoodie Tote, Favorite Tote, Shoulder Bag, and Crescent Bag — along with a selection of charms.

Amelia Gray & Iris Law Front DKNY’s Fall Campaign

On September 1, DKNY unveiled its fall 2026 campaign, fronted by models Amelia Gray and Iris Law. Directed by Trey Laird and lensed by Mikael Jansson, the campaign follows the duo around New York City, dressed in the label’s signature cool-girl separates. Gray lends her signature sleek, minimalist sensibility to the campaign, while Law embodies the effortless edge synonymous with New York style. The collection follows suit: A largely monochromatic palette evokes the city skyline, punctuated by bolder pieces inspired by Manhattan’s energetic downtown scene.

Repetto & Yohji Yamamoto Team Up For A Third Collaboration

Courtesy Of Repetto

Repetto and Yohji Yamamoto unveiled their third collaboration on the latter’s runway in Paris last March, and on September 14, the shoes will finally be available to shop. For the latest team-up, Yohji Yamamoto reimagined Repetto’s Bolchoï design, a ballerina-inspired pointe shoe. The result? A ballet flat-loafer hybrid available in cherry red, black, and metallic silver.