New York-based fashion label Collina Strada is no stranger to a footwear collaboration. Over the past five years, the designer has partnered with brands spanning Reebok, Virón and Melissa, Vans, Puma, and UGG to create playful shoes rooted in eco-consciousness. On June 16, the brand finally dropped their newest project, this time with Converse, in celebration of “self-expression without limits,” as described in a press release. The collection features reimagined versions of classic styles through the whimsical perspective of Strada’s founder and creative director, Hillary Taymour.

If the line looks familiar, that’s because some of these shoes already walked the Collina Strada runway back in September 2025 and February 2026 at New York Fashion Week. Now, the Converse Chuck 70 collab is no longer just a catwalk memory — it’s officially available to shop. With a mix of four unisex low and high top silhouettes ranging from $160 to $200, this first drop is only part one of a multi-season partnership between the two brands.

The shoes themselves were designed to push creative boundaries with different cuts, gem embellishments, and expressive textures and colors. Even the names of the different shades don’t take themselves too seriously. Case in point: “Mellow Yellow” and “Fire Green/Spinach.”

Converse x Collina Strada

The campaign shoot leaned into the same cool, maximalist energy as the shoes themselves. Model Alana Champion wore a plaid low top yellow pair while lounging in a bright green lawn chair.

Converse x Collina Strada

You can shop the campaign at CollinaStrada.com, Converse.com, and select retailers — but given that this is only drop one, there will be plenty more to look forward to.

Shop The Collab Below