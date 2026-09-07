(Trends)
All The Cool Girls Are ‘Whimsymaxxing’ Their Wardrobes
Break out your BeDazzler kits.
If you’ve been on the internet at all over the past three weeks or so, you’ve probably noticed a surge in gemstones, glossy stickers, and an overall sense of playfulness added to just about anything and everything. Although plastering shiny multi-colored embellishments to miscellaneous objects is not a new practice (shoutout to the BeDazzler kit being peddled in every early 2000s As Seen On TV segment, Lisa Frank collector’s packs, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album cover), it’s all recently come to a head — in part thanks to none other than Kylie Jenner.
For her 29th birthday, the Kardashians reality star posted a photo of her round white cake completely blanketed in various chunky gems of every shade. Those same gems also wrapped clear plastic drinking cups for her party, and ultimately inspired Jenner to add them to her manicure. Dua Lipa has also embraced the sparkle through her nails, sporting metallic star shapes across her contrasting nude polish. This act of beautifying otherwise mundane items was quickly dubbed by the web as “whimsymaxxing,” marking an official start to the fun-filled trend.
As a result, fans and fellow influencers have followed suit. DIY bedazzled phone cases, jewel-adorned sheet masks, and even rhinestone-covered pets (seemingly no animals have been harmed in the Pretty Pretty Princess-like process) have taken over every social media feed. And while many are just jumping on the nostalgic, decorative fad, there are plenty of brands and creatives who are true to this, not new to this.
Notte Jewelry has been releasing Y2K-aesthetic accoutrements since 2020, sourcing much of its candy-looking materials between New York and Italy. Susan Alexandra has been known for its kitschy charm- and bead-covered accessories since 2014, while Wabi-Sabi has been crafting comically large (and fabulous) pendant necklaces since 2021, rounding out the market for serotonin-packed, bejeweled pieces.
There’s also Zara Larsson to thank for the newfound interest in maximalism. With the help of her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot, and stylist, Caterina Ospina, the singer has been consistently delivering over-the-top glam filled with vibrant pink and blue eyeshadows, tons of glitter, handmade crystal garments, and 3D body gems for her recent performances, undoubtedly laying the groundwork for the “whimsymaxxing” phenomenon.
As the ultimate rebellion to the “clean girl” movement, it’s true that “whimsymaxxing” has been adopted overwhelmingly in the beauty space. But that doesn’t mean you can’t welcome the trend into your everyday wardrobe. Rhinestone-embroidered denim, oversized lucite jewelry, and paillette-garnished skirts are readily available to shop. Whether you’re looking to dive headfirst into more-is-more dressing or simply looking for some standout ornamentation to add to your minimalist closet, there’s a way for anyone to incorporate “whimsymaxxing” into their style. See and shop our favorite items below.
This classic denim button-up shirt is made all the more exciting by its strategically placed gem embellishments.
Add this doll-like oversized necklace for a burst of whimsy to any look.
Pair these multi-colored stone-encrusted baggy jeans with a vintage T-shirt to balance out their sparkle.
Not only does this jersey top from London-based brand Chopova Lowena feature sweet beaded embellishments and ribbon trim all over, but it also shouts out the ultimate whimsy anthem: “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story. Perfect for theater kids and fashionistas alike.
Beautify your ears with some ultra-glam crystal drop earrings by Maison Margiela. Don’t be intimidated by the glitz — these can be worn with even the simplest of outfits, making an everyday uniform a little more sparkly.
For those looking to make an unmistakable statement, look no further than this Kurt Geiger style. If the gemstones on these boots aren’t enough, the tiger-print velvet fabric and blue stiletto heel are sure to turn heads.
Style this cat’s-eye-embellished mini skirt with its matching bikini or one-piece swimsuit for a fully decorated look, or tone it down with a plain white tank top and leather knee-high boots.
Add some twinkle to your eyewear with these subtly tinted, gemstone-framed Gentle Monster glasses.
Lirika Matoshi is no stranger to embellished fashion. The Kosovo-born creative began selling her hand-embroidered pieces on Etsy before formally launching her namesake label in 2016. Now, she’s become known for designs like these Gemstone Jeans, which feature cascading rhinestones in different shapes and sizes falling down the sides of each leg.
Few brands have mastered whimsy like Susan Alexandra, and this pastel-hued choker is further proof. Wear it with your favorite gown for a full Elizabeth Taylor moment or pare it back with a basic tee.
RIP Dario Vitale’s Versace. There’s no doubt in my mind that these specific crystal pumps will be a collector’s item for the fashion-obsessed in no time.
Seeking an entry-level item into the world of “whimsymaxxing?” This bright blue stone encased in a gold ball blends seamlessly into your existing necklace stack.