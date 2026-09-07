If you’ve been on the internet at all over the past three weeks or so, you’ve probably noticed a surge in gemstones, glossy stickers, and an overall sense of playfulness added to just about anything and everything. Although plastering shiny multi-colored embellishments to miscellaneous objects is not a new practice (shoutout to the BeDazzler kit being peddled in every early 2000s As Seen On TV segment, Lisa Frank collector’s packs, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album cover), it’s all recently come to a head — in part thanks to none other than Kylie Jenner.

For her 29th birthday, the Kardashians reality star posted a photo of her round white cake completely blanketed in various chunky gems of every shade. Those same gems also wrapped clear plastic drinking cups for her party, and ultimately inspired Jenner to add them to her manicure. Dua Lipa has also embraced the sparkle through her nails, sporting metallic star shapes across her contrasting nude polish. This act of beautifying otherwise mundane items was quickly dubbed by the web as “whimsymaxxing,” marking an official start to the fun-filled trend.

As a result, fans and fellow influencers have followed suit. DIY bedazzled phone cases, jewel-adorned sheet masks, and even rhinestone-covered pets (seemingly no animals have been harmed in the Pretty Pretty Princess-like process) have taken over every social media feed. And while many are just jumping on the nostalgic, decorative fad, there are plenty of brands and creatives who are true to this, not new to this.

Notte Jewelry has been releasing Y2K-aesthetic accoutrements since 2020, sourcing much of its candy-looking materials between New York and Italy. Susan Alexandra has been known for its kitschy charm- and bead-covered accessories since 2014, while Wabi-Sabi has been crafting comically large (and fabulous) pendant necklaces since 2021, rounding out the market for serotonin-packed, bejeweled pieces. There’s also Zara Larsson to thank for the newfound interest in maximalism. With the help of her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot, and stylist, Caterina Ospina, the singer has been consistently delivering over-the-top glam filled with vibrant pink and blue eyeshadows, tons of glitter, handmade crystal garments, and 3D body gems for her recent performances, undoubtedly laying the groundwork for the “whimsymaxxing” phenomenon. As the ultimate rebellion to the “clean girl” movement, it’s true that “whimsymaxxing” has been adopted overwhelmingly in the beauty space. But that doesn’t mean you can’t welcome the trend into your everyday wardrobe. Rhinestone-embroidered denim, oversized lucite jewelry, and paillette-garnished skirts are readily available to shop. Whether you’re looking to dive headfirst into more-is-more dressing or simply looking for some standout ornamentation to add to your minimalist closet, there’s a way for anyone to incorporate “whimsymaxxing” into their style. See and shop our favorite items below.

Farm Rio Gem Embellished Denim Shirt $320 See On Bloomingdale's This classic denim button-up shirt is made all the more exciting by its strategically placed gem embellishments.

Wabi-Sabi Glam Taffy Necklace $147 See On Wabi-Sabi Add this doll-like oversized necklace for a burst of whimsy to any look.

Alice + Olivia Amazing Embellished Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans $995 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Pair these multi-colored stone-encrusted baggy jeans with a vintage T-shirt to balance out their sparkle.

Chopova Lowena Multicolor 'Witty' Beaded Jersey Top $805 See On SSENSE Not only does this jersey top from London-based brand Chopova Lowena feature sweet beaded embellishments and ribbon trim all over, but it also shouts out the ultimate whimsy anthem: “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story. Perfect for theater kids and fashionistas alike.

Maison Margiela Cluster Short Pendant Earrings $465 See On SSENSE Beautify your ears with some ultra-glam crystal drop earrings by Maison Margiela. Don’t be intimidated by the glitz — these can be worn with even the simplest of outfits, making an everyday uniform a little more sparkly.

Kurt Geiger London Annabel Loulou Knee Boot $298 See On Kurt Geiger For those looking to make an unmistakable statement, look no further than this Kurt Geiger style. If the gemstones on these boots aren’t enough, the tiger-print velvet fabric and blue stiletto heel are sure to turn heads.

Gentle Monster On Ring 02 Glasses $335 See On Gentle Monster Add some twinkle to your eyewear with these subtly tinted, gemstone-framed Gentle Monster glasses.

Lirika Matoshi Gemstone Jeans $250 See On Lirika Matoshi Lirika Matoshi is no stranger to embellished fashion. The Kosovo-born creative began selling her hand-embroidered pieces on Etsy before formally launching her namesake label in 2016. Now, she’s become known for designs like these Gemstone Jeans, which feature cascading rhinestones in different shapes and sizes falling down the sides of each leg.

Susan Alexandra Shirley Temple Necklace $198 See On Susan Alexandra Few brands have mastered whimsy like Susan Alexandra, and this pastel-hued choker is further proof. Wear it with your favorite gown for a full Elizabeth Taylor moment or pare it back with a basic tee.

Versace 90MM Embellished Point-Toe Pumps $4,450 See On Saks Fifth Avenue RIP Dario Vitale’s Versace. There’s no doubt in my mind that these specific crystal pumps will be a collector’s item for the fashion-obsessed in no time.