This Classic Converse Sneaker In Your Closet Just Received A Major Makeover

Converse sneakers, like Birkenstocks or Dr. Martens, are one of those items that have a cult following. Whether you prefer the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star style or opt for the skateboarding-appropriate CONS design, the brand has something for everyone. (Converse even makes platform versions of its signature styles for those who want to lean into the elevated shoe trend or receive an extra height boost.) One of its most popular, fashion-forward shoes comes from the Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY sneaker partnership. The sneaker sports that iconic red heart-and-eyes logo you all know and love.

The brand’s classic and collaborative style has been a hit with celebs and fashion icons alike — Kendall Jenner even has a unique zebra-printed pair in her closet. Today, the two brands are back to give yet another one of Converse’s classic styles a PLAYful makeover: the Jack Purcell canvas style. This comfortable, everyday kick bears the nickname The Smiler due to its instantly recognizable “smile” on the toe. The new collaborative design touts the oversized heart logo — this time printed thrice on the new shade of gray canvas dubbed Silver Filigree. The pair currently retails for $140 apiece and can be purchased via Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally (excluding Japan), as well as online at doverstreetmarket.com and Converse.com.

This updated shoe is a great alternative to the less comfortable (albeit trendy) Spring 2021 styles like strappy sandals and platform pumps. While casual by nature, these low-tops are elegant enough to become great companions to your en vogue Nap Dress or even romantic, breezy skirts. Over the course of their decade-long partnership, the Converse and Comme des Garçons PLAY collection produced more than 20 sneaker iterations that have been a hit with fashion fanatics. (Actor Olivia Wilde, pictured below, recently wore her Converse x Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 low-tops on March 26.) The label’s heart-printed styles have also popped up on street style stars at Milan Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, so it is safe to say that the new Jack Purcell shoe will become a go-to amongst trendsetters and fashion connoisseurs.

To get some fresh ideas on how to style these bad boys, check out how your favorite celebs are styling their Converse shoes, or peruse through this season’s biggest sneaker trends for more footwear meets fashion inspo.

