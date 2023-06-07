The celebrity set has spoken: This is going to be the summer of thong swimsuits. Just look to Kendall Jenner flaunting the skimpy silhouette on the ‘gram non-stop as of late. Lil sis Kylie Jenner, too, is a fan of the booty-baring look — the Kardashian-Jenner clan never passes up an opportunity to show some (OK, a lot of) skin on social media, after all. Then there’s Lizzo, who has endorsed the skimpy style for some time now. And we’d be remiss not to mention Kate Hudson’s teeny-tiny bikini bottoms worn sans top, which sent the internet into a tizzy last week.

While not for the faint of heart, these barely-there bathing suits, which offer very minimal coverage in the back, are guaranteed to make a big impact. And those on board with the risqué trend will be pleased to hear there’s no shortage of sultry options to pick from this season. Take, for instance, the Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis collection, which offers up a cheeky red one-piece straight out of Baywatch. Or, if two-pieces are more your sartorial speed, turn to fashion girl-favorite swimwear labels like Tropic Of C and Jade Swim for your thong fix. In other words? Sun’s out, bums out.

Down to bare a bit more this season? If yes, consider adding one (or two) of the designs below to your collection. It’s going to be a tan line-free summer.