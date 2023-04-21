Don’t let the recent unpredictable, and downright confusing, New York City forecast fool you — summer is drawing near. So, whether you have a far-flung vacation on the docket or plan to spend your weekends sunbathing from your front lawn, you may be in the process of refreshing your warm-weather wardrobe. And, of course, swimwear is an important piece of the puzzle. And should you need some 2023 summer trend guidance, take it from Demi Moore: animal print bikinis are shaping up to be one of the season’s most sought-after looks.

On April 21, the actor uploaded a photo carousel on IG of her getting some R&R in a leopard print two-piece. In the first photo, she’s lounging with her family pooch, Pilaf, who happens to have an Instagram page, too. And if you swipe to the second image, you’ll see Moore on the beach wearing a bikini top — perhaps the same style, but it’s hard to tell for sure — and denim shorts, a pairing that’s ideal to wear for casual strolls near the shore or down the boardwalk. She accessorized both outfits with aviator sunglasses.

This snap comes just two days after Emma Roberts took a break from her Coachella festivities to hang poolside in Palm Springs while wearing an animal print bathing suit. However, in Roberts’ case she went with a cow motif set from swimwear label This Belongs To. Are the recent looks an indication that these wild patterns will be the look du jour over the next few months? We say yes!

You can trust Moore’s bikini trend instincts as she’s well-versed in the scene, having released a collection last summer with New York-based swim label Andie. For her first foray into the swim market, Moore drew inspiration from her personal repertoire of vintage looks. “Demi has quite a few playsuits from the 1930s and ‘40s, where it was all about emphasizing the feminine shape and making the wearer feel naturally beautiful,” Andie’s Vice President of Brand and Design Michelle Copelman told TZR back in June 2022. The collection, which is still available to shop, includes a well-rounded lineup of black and white looks, firework prints, and florals.

As you’re upgrading your summer swimwear lineup, follow Moore and Roberts’ lead by purchasing an of-the-moment animal print suit from one of the brands below. And if you’re not a fan of bikinis, don’t worry, as the pattern comes in cute one-pieces too.