Year after year, there is, without fail, a group of stylish celebrities you can count on to bring their fashion A-game to Coachella. Over the weekend in Palm Springs, the model set (hello, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner), Shay Mitchell, and Emma Roberts were among the best-dressed concert-goers. The American Horror Story actor, for instance, attended the festival’s first weekend of shows by wearing chic, swoon-worthy summery outfits styled by Brit Hines. In particular, Roberts’ cow print bikini, which she donned poolside while taking a break from all the action, was an unexpected desert look.

She shared the animal print swimsuit from the label This Belongs To on her Instagram Stories yesterday, perhaps as a way to reminisce about her weekend activities. In the photo, she was climbing a ladder while wearing the coordinating cow print bandeau bikini top and bottoms. Roberts also snapped another image in the look while goofing around near the pool, with the picture-perfect palm trees and mountains in the background — um, jealous! In both images, she styled the patterned set with Lapmia’s Ana Petit Terra Gradient sunglasses and a silk scarf tied around her head. For those of us who don’t live near a beach or have a pool, but want to recreate her swimwear look this summer at the park, style the bikini top with denim Bermuda shorts and sandals.

@emmaroberts

Aside from packing cute swimsuits, Roberts also brought along plenty of lightweight looks for various concerts and parties. On Saturday, April 15, the actor stepped out in a white lace dress by Prada, a pearl necklace from Monica Vinader, and DL Eyewear’s Atlas frames. She shared the outfit on social media, captioning the IG post: “I don’t know what I like more…the desert or dessert 🌴 🍦.”

For her last day in the desert, Roberts hit up the concert in a casual, festival-approved outfit that featured a graphic tee, fringe shorts, Betsey Johnson cowboy boots, and Oliver People’s sunglasses. From her animal print bikini to white lace dress, Roberts provided fans with endless summer outfit inspo over the past few days. In other words? Call her the queen of Coachella style.

Shop the pieces below to recreate her cow print swimsuit look, whether you plan on wearing it to the park, on your Brooklyn stoop, or at the shore.