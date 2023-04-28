Pamela Anderson is having a year. Back in February, the legendary actor and model dropped her riveting Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, which reflects back on her rise to stardom, and the internet loved it. Shortly after the release, she was hitting up the fashion circuit, attending every event from the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 runway show to the recent H&M and Mugler gathering. Not to mention, she opened the catwalk for Boss last month while wearing a cream linen suit. If you thought she didn’t have any more surprises left to give, think again. On April 27, Pamela Anderson announced a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis — and it’s rife with must-have summer styles, including a look that pays tribute to her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit.

“I have been in a bathing suit for most of my life,” Anderson said in the press release. “Based on some of my all-time favorites and treasured archives, I created my dream collection. I took everything I loved and put them into these pieces — the high-cut leg, one-pieces with buttons, long ties on the bottoms, cute fabrics and colors, and more.” Of course, the key pieces in the assortment are two recreations of the bright red one-piece the actor donned in Baywatch — the Pamela One Piece ($185), Zeus Top ($80), and matching Zeus Bottom ($85).

In addition to swim, the lineup features a butterfly tank top detailed with a sketch of Anderson and a dog ($85) and the pink Lola Tote ($80). Though the 22-piece assortment, which is priced from $80 to $185 and ranges from sizes XS to XXL, isn’t available to shop until May 4 at 9 a.m., you can get a sneak peek of all the items now on Frankies Bikinis’ website.

For those familiar with the California-based swimwear brand, you know it has a track record of teaming up with Hollywood’s top celebrities. In fact, Anderson’s partnership comes just a month after the label launched a revered collection with Sydney Sweeney. And before the Euphoria star, Frankies Bikinis joined forces with Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, and Hailee Steinfeld.

We recommend you start a shopping list of what you plan to buy because, given the hype around the collaboration, styles will likely sell out fast. To make the process easier, bookmark this post, as we’ll update it with our favorite looks from the drop once they’re available to shop on May 4. Until then, why not binge all 11 seasons of Baywatch?