The Best Lingerie On Amazon You Can Wear In & Out Of The Bedroom

Remember when lingerie was reserved solely for “special occasions”? Thankfully, once-private intimates have morphed into an innerwear-as-outerwear trend that’s at once both playful and empowering — but you can certainly enjoy them in the bedroom, too. Conveniently, you can now find some of the best lingerie on Amazon, including picks from mainstay lingerie brands like Calvin Klein, Savage x Fenty, and Kiki de Montparnasse. That means you can take advantage of fast, two-day shipping where applicable, as well as many sellers’ free returns if something doesn’t fit quite right.

“Something for everyone” gets thrown around a lot these days, but in this case, it’s absolutely true. There’s no shortage of lingerie you can choose from on Amazon, whether you’d like to wear your chosen lingerie set out and about, or at home for yourself or your partner. For the daring, you’ll find barely-there options made of mesh and lace, like a thong with edgy cutouts or a completely sheer chemise. For those who prefer more coverage, you’ll find options like a satin pajama set with romantic lace trim, and lined, longline bralettes.

How and where you wear your lingerie is, of course, your prerogative. But if you’re interested in styling lingerie as clothing, the key is layering: A lacy bralette transforms into a chic crop top when worn beneath an oversized blazer à la Gigi Hadid, but a basic T-shirt bra looks equally cool peeking out from a partially unbuttoned Oxford shirt. Or, you could layer a bra over a tee or blouse for an edgy bustier look — though you don't have to limit yourself to bras exclusively. Lingerie bodysuits have also earned cult status for their endless versatility, and there’s nothing better than wearing a cozy sweater with some comfy panties as the ultimate lounge look.

From indulgent lace babydolls to athletic-chic thongs, read on to discover the best lingerie on Amazon.

1 This Longline Lace Bralette That Doubles As A Crop Top Amazon Free People Adella Bralette $38 See On Amazon Between the delicate lace panels and doubled-up spaghetti straps, this longline bralette is almost too pretty to wear exclusively at home. It has just enough coverage to function as a crop top beneath a cardigan or blazer, but you can also go the route of the fashion set and layer it over a T-shirt for a more adventurous take. The light gray colorway seen here is a fresh alternative to white, but you can also get it in a spectrum of colors like coral, blue, or ever-reliable black. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Sheer, Floral-Lace Chemise From Cosabella Amazon Cosabella Never Say Never Foxie Chemise $70 See On Amazon Made from Cosabella’s popular soft lace, this chemise is designed not to itch or irritate like lower-quality lace can. This completely sheer chemise is a luxe way to lounge around, but you could easily layer it over a thin slip if you’d like to wear it out of the house, too. Another thoughtful feature: Its adjustable straps are finished with pretty scalloped edges. Take your pick from several head-turning shades, like coral, turquoise, or the orchid purple pictured here — or stick with timeless black or white. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This 4-Piece Lingerie Set That Comes In *So* Many Colors Amazon SOLY HUX 4-Piece Satin Pajama Set $24 See On Amazon If you’re a self-proclaimed lingerie person, you need at least one matchy-matchy set in your wardrobe. And because this one comes at such a great price, you’d be remiss to not snag it in a couple of colors and prints — of which you have 42 to choose from, like champagne, ice-blue, and the sea foam green featured here. In your order, you’ll get a coordinating robe, bralette, thong, and shorts. The robe and shorts are both crafted of slinky satin with contrasting lace trim; while the bralette (an unlined cami silhouette) and thong are made of stretchy lace. A shopping note: According to Amazon customers, the shorts are more culotte-style than full-length shorts, so they’re decidedly cheeky. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 A Low-Cut Balconette Bra That’s Equal Parts Daring & Delicate Amazon Wingslove Half-Cup Lace Balconette Bra $23 See On Amazon With its low-cut cups, it’s hard to imagine a balconette bra more daring than this one, though the sheer lace construction and floral lace hem are so pretty and delicate — and feel like next to nothing on your skin. Adjustable straps and underwire support ensure that this bra will work outside the boudoir, too — it’ll also be your go-to underthing when you’re wearing an ultra-low-cut top or dress. Available sizes: 28A — 38DD

6 This Wireless Triangle Bra With A Minimalist Aesthetic Amazon Hanes Ultimate Comfy Support Wirefree Bra $15 See On Amazon The definition of minimalist, this wireless triangle bra proves that sometimes, less really is more. With a comfortable, seamless construction, it’s lined (but not padded) and features a four-way stretch material that’s designed to conform to your body. Adjustable straps help you customize the fit, too. In addition to the classic white pictured here, this bralette also comes in striped and space-dyed patterns, but keep an eye on the images — some colorways have convertible straps, detectible by two clasps in front. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Ruffled 2-Piece Set In Sheer, Dotted Mesh Amazon SheIn Mesh Lingerie Set $17 See On Amazon Simultaneously sexy and cute, this crowd-pleasing lingerie set has earned close to 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. The off-the-shoulder top features front keyhole and bow details, while the thong has side ties and a barely-there fit. Both are made of breathable stretch mesh and come in a playful dot pattern, no matter what color (or colors, plural) you choose. This ruffled set comes in pretty much every shade you can think of — and costs under $20 — so you can stock up for every mood. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Barely-There Lace Bralette Lined With Silk Amazon Kiki De Montparnasse Coquette Soft Bra $175 See On Amazon As close as you can get to wearing nothing without going full-on au naturel, this Kiki de Montparnasse bralette is as comfortable as it is chic thanks to its unlined cups and slinky, stretch-silk lining. Meanwhile, the front is comprised entirely of sheer lace with an eyelash trim. A front closure creates a smooth silhouette in the back, while slim, adjustable straps add to the overall delicate aesthetic. Complete the look with the brand’s matching thong. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

9 A Sheer Babydoll Chemise With Sultry Strap Detailing Amazon Elomi Plus Size Sachi Underwire Babydoll Chemise $78 See On Amazon Make room in your wardrobe for this gorgeous babydoll chemise. Made entirely from sheer mesh, it has double-layered, underwire cups with cotton-lined side panels for extra support and comfort. But where this chemise really stands out is the architectural strap detailing in front to accentuate the bust and décolletage. This has all the support of your favorite full-coverage bra, but with some welcome design flourishes. Available sizes: 34G — 44FF

10 An Ethereal, Open-Front Babydoll That’s Earned Over 26,000 Ratings Amazon Avidlove Lace Babydoll $11 See On Amazon Avidlove is likely the most popular lingerie brand on Amazon, with many of their classically sexy styles raking in tens of thousands of reviews — like this open-front babydoll, which has earned a 4.5-star average out of well over 26,000 ratings. Fans adore this for its “amazingly soft” mesh and lace construction (it’s comfortable enough to sleep in) and floaty, ethereal cut. The size range is quite generous, too, and so many reviewers specifically rave about the pitch-perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

11 This Ballerina-Inspired Bodysuit With A Lacy Top Amazon Iris & Lilly Lace Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon Swap your basic one-piece for this mixed-media bodysuit. Its plunging front is enhanced with a ballerina-inspired, crisscross strap detail that’s mirrored in back. The knit bottom provides coverage, while the mesh-and-lace bodice would look stunning peeking out from high-waisted jeans or skirts on a night out. Whether you wear it in the bedroom or out on the town, its convenient bottom snaps help you avoid an awkward undressing situation when you need to use the restroom. Available sizes: 0-2 — 12-14

12 The Iconic Cotton Thong From Calvin Klein Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong $15 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton collection has been a style staple for years, harkening back to those canonical black-and-white ads of the ‘80s and ’90s — and the updated version featuring the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadids. With its athletic, logo-print waistband and soft knit construction, this thong is positively iconic, especially when paired with the matching bralette (and even more especially if you let the waistband peek out above your pants). If wearing a thong isn’t your thing, you can also get the bikini version for a more coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

13 A Stunning Lace-Trimmed Bra For Fuller Busts Amazon Panache Clara Balconette Lace Bra $61 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine a bra more stunning than this one. A bit retro-chic, it’s made from romantic satin with dreamy mesh and lace overlays, insets, and trim; ornate details that make you feel like you’re wearing a piece of jewelry under your clothes. Its full-coverage cups have underwire and mesh wings, so it’ll stay supportive, too. Available sizes: 28D — 40K

14 A High-Low Babydoll With A Matching Thong Amazon Mae Lacy Babydoll & Thong Set $18 See On Amazon This airy babydoll costs less than $20, but it looks and feels incredibly expensive. You’ll find plenty of small, special details, like lightly lined cups overlaid with lace; a high-low mesh body with a split back; and, of course, the matching mesh-and-lace thong that comes with it. Consider buying it in both pink and black, as each color sets a totally different mood. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 This Scalloped-Lace Bodysuit With An Open Front Amazon Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit $75 See On Amazon Made by one of the coolest lingerie brands out there, the open front and hardware detailing on this Savage X Fenty bodysuit feels ultra fresh and modern. The sheer lace silhouette is complete with high-cut sides, a strappy back, and a thong bottom. The pictured lavender color is a particularly dreamy pick, but you can also get it in cobalt blue, hot pink, or classic black. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Plus

16 This Cutout Thong Made Of Sweet White Lace Amazon Thistle & Spire Kane Cutout Thong $32 See On Amazon Next, consider this thong from Thistle & Spire, a female-owned, Brooklyn-based indie brand. The three peek-a-boo cutouts in the front give this a daring vibe, though the white lace adds a sweet, understated touch. The back is made from sheer mesh, which lays flat and smooth beneath clothing. One thing to keep in mind: You may want to go up a size, as Amazon reviewers noted that it runs small. Do the same if you get the matching bra, which features equally cool cutouts and trendy, V-shaped underwire. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 The Quintessential T-Shirt Bra In A Demi Silhouette Amazon Maidenform One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Tailored Demi Underwire Bra $18 See On Amazon It never hurts to have an extra T-shirt bra in your lineup. Before you ask: Yes, a T-shirt bra absolutely counts as lingerie — bells and whistles aren’t always necessary when it comes to making an impact. Featuring molded cups with a marginal amount of padding, this underwire bra kicks it up a notch with a sweet crossover detail in front, a satiny finish, and adjustable straps that can convert to crisscross in back. Available sizes: 32A — 42D

19 A Sleek Satin Chemise With A Retro-Glam Feel Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size V-Neck Slip Chemise $24 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love this chemise. Made from slinky satin, it feels amazing against bare skin, so you’ll be tempted to keep it in your WFH rotation (why not?). The lace trim and plunging neckline offer a retro-glam bent. Basically, you’ll reach for this every day and night — and there’s no reason why you couldn’t wear it out to cocktails, too. Available sizes: 16 — 28

20 This Matching Cami & Tanga Set Made From Soft, Stretchy Lace Amazon Avidlove Lace Lingerie Set $16 See On Amazon Doesn’t wearing a matching bra and panty set make you feel instantly put together? This lacy duo is comprised of a wireless, cami-style bralette with a plunging neckline and a cheeky tanga (aka the perfect mix between a bikini and a thong). It’s fully sheer, but you could wear it on a night out with nipple covers (or not!) and a jacket or blazer. This pair is offered in all of your typical, romantic lingerie colors, but there are also a few unexpected shades, like orange and army green. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Skin-Bearing Halter Bodysuit You Can Wear With Anything (Or Nothing) Amazon American Apparel Cotton Spandex Halter Bodysuit $18 See On Amazon Few pieces are as versatile as a simple, streamlined bodysuit; and with its skin-bearing cut (there’s a deep V, open back, and high-cut bottom), this halter bodysuit from American Apparel really toes the line between lingerie and streetwear. The cotton-spandex material hugs your curves beautifully but still lets you move comfortably. And if you choose to wear it beyond the bedroom, in lieu of a top, it tucks seamlessly into even the slimmest of bottoms, like skinny jeans, pencil skirts, and leather anything. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

