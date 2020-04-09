Working from home has ushered in a host of changes: to your schedule, step count, and uniform alike. You don't have to get dressed for the new day unless you really want to — robes, underwear, and pajamas count as workwear when your bed is your office. And while it's better for your motivation to change out of the clothing you slept in the night before, you can still utilize your lingerie and sleepwear for work hours at home. The one caveat: make sure your voice only on any conference calls.

A simple slip is an easy, elevated piece that can be styled with minimalist staples like a button-down or tee. Camisoles styled with coordinated bottoms are also transitional staples that while technically nightwear, can serve as a daytime alternative to your usual sweats. If your standard underwear doesn't feel like it offers quite the coverage you're looking for, boxer briefs or loose bloomers are ideal to wear when working from the comfort of your home. And let's not forget socks, which have become the new replacement for shoes while working from home and will complete any look.

Below, see and shop four key categories of intimates that can add a little bit of luxury and softness to your work from home wardrobe.

Lingerie To Work In: Slip Dresses

Utilize the soft luxury of a slip dress in your working wardrobe. This staple is easy to transition from night to day, and can be layered with relaxed staples. Ahead of a meeting, try throwing a cotton button-down or a blazer on top.

Lingerie To Work In: Camisoles

Cami’s are lightweight and can easily transition from sleepwear to work from home attire. You can even throw on a cozy cardigan for layering. Once you're ready to leave the house, you can style your silk top with jeans instead of sweats or pajama pants.

Lingerie To Work In: Knickers

No one will even notice if you aren't fully dressed in your Zoom meeting, so feel free to forgo pants. High-coverage boxers or cotton underwear are great for lounging around during the day.

Lingerie To Work In: Socks

Work from home attire wouldn't be the same without stylish socks to keep your feet warm and cozy. While shoes may not be getting their usual mileage during this time, you can still style socks with slippers to finish off your relaxed look.