One largely unforeseen positive from quarantine is that bras (and yes, underwear too) aren't daily requirements. But with summer 2020 ushering a new set of normals, your undergarments are poised for a revival. For hot workdays and weekends spent at home or in your backyard, wearing lingerie as clothing is now an acceptable — and welcome — change. The higher the temperature the fewer layers on your body required, right? The easiest way to achieve your comfortable summer style is reimagining your beloved bras and underwear and pivoting them toward a more integrated look.

If you think about it, some of the most iconic looks featured lingerie pieces as clothing. Who can forget Carrie Bradshaw's memorable walk down the runway in bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana briefs in Sex and the City? And what about Katie Holmes's Khaite cashmere bra street style outfit that went viral last year? All signs point to lingerie as being equally stylish under your clothes as wearing them as clothes, which is why adopting this mentality for your at-home summer style is worthwhile. Ahead, hear from lingerie designers on their favorite way to achieve this cheeky trend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: With A Sheer Top

For designer Mary Young, lingerie reigns supreme when it comes to the category of casual staples. "When you're in the comfort of your own home you have the luxury of wearing your favorite lingerie," she says. "Show off that bra you love by throwing on a loose sheer top."

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: With A Cardigan

Add romance to your everyday lingerie look by teaming a colorful bra and pair of underwear with a romantic layer on top. "For a cozy look, throw on a cardigan over your bra and panty," Araks Founder Araks Yeramyan tells TZR.

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: With An Unbuttoned Shirt

“The art of 'half-dressing' has become essential during WFH, but I still enjoy the ritual of putting on a bra,' CUUP Co-founder and CMO Abby Morgan tells TZR. "I find that not leaving the house allows me to creatively style my wardrobe in a way that I might not if I was heading into an office, like leaving a button-down open or wearing a matching set with just a cardigan." While Morgan acknowledges the appeal of leggings and sweatshirts, she also nods to a well-fitted bra opening the door "for a lot of mood-improving outfits.”

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: Under A Cropped Knit

Courtesy Are You Am I

Sure, a lingerie set worn solely with a cardigan may not work for running errands but since summer is looking slightly more different than previous summers and you may be spending more time in your backyard, this approach is a clever one. "I love lingerie-like sets to bask in the sunshine in," Are You Am I Founder Rumi Neely shares with TZR. "Luckily, these are also perfect for quarantine so I've been getting extra use out of them. The combination of this set and a cozy cropped cardigan is my ideal celery juice on the terrace look."

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: Sans Pants A La Swimsuit

When it's humid and hot outside and your main objective is to be comfortable at home, the best sartorial approach is to simply ditch the pants. "A silky stripe pajama shirt is perfect if you want to feel luxurious and motivated while still feeling ridiculously comfortable," Designer Morgan Lane tells TZR. "I like to style [it] with my favorite fancy 'slipper' shoes by @chloegosselin to make me feel like I’m really living!”

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: With High-Waist Leggings

The beauty of wearing lingerie as clothing is that there are fewer layers involved, which means it's easier to combat summer's stifling temps. "We're based in Los Angeles, which means 90-degree days in May are not unusual," Botanica Workshop Founder & Designer Misa Miyagawa tells TZR. "Midday yoga breaks are key to my daily WFH routine and our organic cotton [separates] are equally perfect for admin hours and sun salutations."

How to Wear Lingerie As Clothing: As A Top

When in doubt, simply swapping a beautiful bra in place of a blouse is a chic way to achieve a lingerie-as-clothing look. "Today, lingerie is a real piece in a woman’s wardrobe," Eres Creative Director Marie-Paule Minchelli tells TZR. "It doesn’t need to be hidden, but instead, it can be styled in a way that shows it off..."