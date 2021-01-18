While its spotlight tends to get stolen by the more show-stopping members of the lingerie family, the trusty T-shirt bra deserves a lot more love. Like a second skin, the best T-shirt bras are completely invisible underneath clothing, and they’re so comfortable, you may find yourself forgetting you're wearing a bra at all.

Of course, not all T-shirt bras fit this description. As pretty much anyone with boobs knows all too well, bras that don’t fit properly, are made with the wrong materials, or are simply poorly designed can easily feel akin to a medieval torture device. Even putting aside all the flat-out, badly designed bras out there, your personal preferences mean some T-shirt bras will be a better match for you than others. Some people hate padding, while others love the extra lift; perhaps you're looking for the most supportive bras for large busts, or maybe you prefer a wireless bra because you can't stand poking underwire.

No wonder many of us put off buying new bras — it’s a lot to consider, particularly when you’re shopping online and can’t try anything on. Lucky for you, you have this handy guide, which takes the hard work out of finding the best T-shirt bra for your individual needs. Scroll on to shop eight of the most comfortable picks you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The Overall Best T-Shirt Bra, All Things Considered Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra $46 Amazon See on Amazon This Calvin Klein T-shirt bra checks all the right boxes: Its soft, stretchy microfiber cups are lightly lined with memory foam, so it molds to fit your body and provides subtle shaping without the feeling of actual padding. It also comes in lots of colors, from classic black and white to red and pastel blue, and it's priced pretty reasonably, too. No wonder it's garnered over 3,000 five-star ratings and reviews from shoppers on Amazon. Available sizes: 32A — 44DD

2. Another Great (Albeit More Expensive) T-Shirt Bra To Consider Natori Conform Full Fit Memory Contour Convertible T-Shirt Bra $70 Amazon See on Amazon If you wear a T-shirt bra most days, it's worth spending a little extra for premium quality. This one from Natori is an excellent choice — its shimmery, Jacquard-covered cups are made of cushy memory foam, and the underwire is encased in memory foam, too, so the entire bra conforms to your body to create a custom, comfortable fit. It comes in eight pretty colors, too. Available sizes: 32B — 42H

3. The Best Budget T-Shirt Bra Amazon Essentials Classic Underwire T-Shirt Bra $15 Amazon See on Amazon That said, you don't need to spend much to get a solid T-shirt bra, as this ‌basic option makes abundantly clear. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers report that it's surprisingly comfortable, fits well, and doesn't show under clothes — what more could you want for $15? Available sizes: 30A — 40DDD

4. The Best Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra For Larger Busts Bali All Around Smoothing Underwire Bra $30 Amazon See on Amazon ‌This smoothing T-shirt bra has earned the seal of approval from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers, resulting in an impressive 4.5-star overall rating. Designed to create a distraction-free silhouette, it has seamless cups, wide, supportive straps, and a special U-shaped back to create a smooth look under clothes. Amazon reviewers also love how it has built-in concealing petals to keep your nipples from showing through without adding lots of padding. Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

5. The Best Wireless T-Shirt Bra Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra $20 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers are nothing short of obsessed with ‌this wireless bra, describing it as "kind of magic," "the bra I've been looking for my whole life," and simply, "The One." It's designed with a special panel to prevent bulging at the sides, and despite its wireless construction, reviewers write that it's supportive, provides great shape, and is thick enough to keep nipples hidden underneath thin tops. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. The Best Seamless T-Shirt Bra Natori Underneath T-Shirt Bra $47 Amazon See on Amazon ‌Natori's Underneath T-shirt bra is made up entirely of one smooth, seamless, distraction-free piece — the band and frame; the hidden, foam-covered underwire; the soft, stretchy foam cups. The resulting bra is both supportive and incredibly comfortable, and has a clean, minimalist quality that feels super stylish without trying too hard. Available sizes: 38B — 34G

7. The Best Longline T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette $31 Amazon See on Amazon A smooth, seamless construction and longline silhouette mean this V-neck bralette can easily double as an undershirt to layer beneath sheer tops and dresses (it gives you some added warmth in the cold weather, too). It's lightly lined and has removable pads for shaping, so it won't give you that sports bra look when worn under a tighter top. Plus, the silky, stretchy microfiber it's made of feels great against bare skin — to get the full experience, pair it with the matching thong or hipster panty. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

