There’s a scene in Challengers where Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, sits in the stands, carefully watching her husband Art Donaldson’s tennis match. She looks every bit the wife (and coach) of one of the world’s most promising players, clad in a crisp cotton shirt dress and gold Cartier LOVE bracelet. This is arguably an accurate representation of the traditional tennis WAG (aka, athletes’ wives and girlfriends) in real life, as this group of ladies is bringing capital-F Fashion to the courts. And thanks to the general fascination around pro tennis, from the recent Wimbledon tournament to the 2024 Paris Olympics, there’s much attention surrounding these stylish partners as of late.

Just look to Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz. Dubbed the most famous woman in men’s tennis (according to The New York Times), the 26-year-old catapulted to internet stardom after posting a “get ready with me” TikTok video at the 2022 Australian Open, discussing the inspiration behind her all-white outfit for the match. Ever since, she’s been documenting her chic courtside style, which is a luxe take on tenniscore (think Wilson suits and Ralph Lauren striped sets).

As for how she gets ready for the matches? Riddle says she works closely with her team, publicists, and stylists to choose a look. But, according to the influencer, game-day outfits vary on the specific tournament. “The way I'm dressing for a tennis match in Acapulco is vastly different from Wimbledon,” the Minneapolis-born influencer tells TZR over Zoom, adding that the latter is perhaps the dressiest of the bunch. (More on her 2024 Wimbledon ensembles below.)

And Riddle isn’t the only one serving up killer courtside fashion. Scroll ahead to learn more about other tennis WAGs making a name for themselves in the sports scene.

Morgan Riddle

Given her 530 thousand TikTok followers, it’s almost hard to believe that Riddle was working a corporate job up until the aforementioned viral video — funny enough, she coincidentally sent in her resignation letter the same morning she posted the clip. Now, much like her significant other, the tennis WAG is partnering with various companies, including Wilson, Louis Vuitton, Celsius, and Olehenriksen. And, as mentioned, she’s making headlines for her game-day looks. Just take this past Wimbledon as evidence. Riddle supported her beau — and turned heads — in a slew of polished designer pieces, such as a light pink Roger Vivier set, Tod’s khaki jacket, and a red and white Chanel midi dress.

Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield is no stranger to the tennis world. A former NCAA college tennis champion at UCLA, she’s been dating player Frances Tiafoe since 2015. Today, she travels alongside Tiafoe for his matches, where she cheers him on in bold, print-happy numbers (this cutout moment at the Delray Open in February 2024 was a real winner). Partnership-wise, the Canadian teams up with athletic brands like Athleta, Years of Ours, and Wilson. You may have also caught her behind the flashing cameras at this year’s Vogue World and the Men’s SS25 shows in Paris.

In addition to her fashion credentials, Broomfield has also dipped her toes into acting, having been a body double in King Richard, portraying none other than Venus Williams. Broomfield is also quite the beauty guru, working with brands like INNBeauty and Bumble and bumble. Talk about a woman who does it all.

Jelena Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic has been a fixture in the tennis space since 2014, when she married Novak Djokovic — aka, one of the best players in the world. When she’s not running the couple’s family charity, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, the mother and internet personality is at the court with her two kids in tow, often donning sophisticated designer ensembles. Case in point: At this year’s Wimbledon, Djokovic arrived in a luxe monochromatic outfit, which featured a beige suit, Celine belt, and Hermès bracelet.

Paige Lorenze

Currently in a relationship with American tennis superstar Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze is taking social media by storm. Raised in Vermont, the model graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2021 and then went on to pursue a career in modeling and content creation. The latest title on her resume? Entrepreneur. In 2021, Lorenzo launched the clothing and lifestyle label Dairy Boy. In a 2023 interview with Elite Daily, the creative said the brand is a reflection of her personal style. “I’m making the work jackets I love, the denim I love, the candles I love,” she told the publication.

And at Paul’s tournaments, Lorenze turns up in minimalist yet of-the-moment outfits from cult-favorite brands like Miu Miu, Reformation, STAUD, and Heaven Mayhem. A bona fide fashion girl in the making, if you will.

Costeen Hatzi

Costeen Hatzi has been romantically linked to Australian player Nick Kyrgios since 2021, when the duo had a random Instagram exchange (Kyrgios inquired about a mirror Hatzi was selling). Fast forward three years, and the couple is now living together in Sydney, Australia. Graduating from Australian Catholic University in 2021, Hatzi is a fashion influencer collaborating with big name designers like Chanel and YSL. Her style is simultaneously classic and playful — some days, she’ll be decked out in a tailored white minidress, while others, she’ll sport a sultry sheer number.