Chalk it up to Zendaya’s upcoming tennis-themed film, Challengers, which comes out on April 26, but everyone is dressing like they’re ready to hit the court. And this season, brands are making it quite easy to nail the sporty, social media-loved aesthetic: Lacoste just released a co-branded line for the 2024 Miami Open; Brunello Cucinelli dropped a tennis sets collection; Mango released its Tennis Club capsule. So, should you have recently gotten your hands on a preppy piece, turn your attention to the style set for cute tennis outfit ideas.

Morgan Riddle, a well-known tennis WAG (she’s dating professional player Taylor Fritz) and influencer, also believes the trend has evolved over the years due to more and more labels leaning into the look. “Miu Miu did outfits [with its Tennis Club drop], and every single athletic apparel brand released some type of tenniscore capsule collection in the last two years,” she tells TZR over Zoom. “Now, there are so many different colors and styles, and pretty much any label you want to wear has a tennis piece at this point.”

Some of spring’s top-trending looks? First up is the humble pleated miniskirt. Available everywhere from The Upside to The Frankie Shop, the piece exudes a sporty yet elevated flair, making it suitable for playtime both on and off the courts. A one-and-done mini dress, too, is a key tenniscore look that’ll take you from a sweaty match to an outdoor hangout with friends. Not to mention, those who have taken a liking to the preppy fashion trend will be all over all the V-neck sweater vests on the market.

Ready to master the viral trend? Get inspired by the five tennis (and tennis-adjacent) outfit formulas ahead.

V-Neck Sweater Vest

It’s doesn’t get much preppier than a v-neck sweater vest (especially in a cream, navy blue, and emerald green colorway) and a coordinating pleated skirt. Influencer and founder of fan-favorite jewelry brand AUREUM Cass Dimicco’s mash-up here feels apt for an intense game as well as a casual Saturday afternoon outing in the city. Her cloth headband and oval-shaped sunglasses were just the cherry on top of an already polished getup.

Zip-Up Jacket

Tory Sport has no shortage of tennis-approved styles right now, including this stark white set seen on Haley Boyd, the founder and CEO of climate technology company Vert Science. Post-match, swap the jacket for a flirty blouse, and you’re all set for happy hour (you earned that refreshing, ice-cold cocktail).

Coordinating Set

When in doubt, opt for a coordinating athleisure set. A tank with a plunging necklace will allow your necklaces to be on full display. And if you’re one to wear leggings instead of shorts in the summer, find a pair that match with said top. Lastly, if your racket could use a replacement, the bright blue and green iteration below is a stylish option (your fellow player will definitely be envious of it).

Pleated Skirt

Here’s proof the trending vibe is ideal for running errands or meeting up with a friend for Sunday brunch. As evidenced by writer and consultant Chrissy Rutherford’s outfit, a cream ribbed sweater lends sophistication to a pleated skirt. Round out the look with a designer bag, like a timeless Gucci style.

Windbreaker

There’s no need to reinvent the wheel with your tennis look. Trusty staples, like a nylon windbreaker and stretchy leg-baring skirt, can do no wrong. Should you want to spice up the tried-and-true combo, simply throw on some high-shine gold (or silver) chunky hoops and fun printed socks.