And just like that, the 2024 Met Gala is over. By now, the Metropolitan Museum has been cleaned, the stellar red carpet looks are packed up, and your favorite fashion muses are most likely engaging in some post-Met R&R. While most A-listers kept a low-profile the day after the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” ball, some were eager to return to their regular schedule — which for many, meant hopping on the next flight home or jetting off to their next filming location. Zendaya, for one, was spotted early on May 7 leaving her NYC hotel in a chic off-duty outfit not even 10 hours after she co-chaired the star-studded soirée.

Given her jam-packed calendar, it comes as no surprise that Zendaya was one of the first Met Gala attendees to check out of her hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Even though the Challengers star wasn’t dressed to the nines (like the evening prior), she still unsurprisingly delivered a cool-girl lewk, starting with a sleek olive leather trench coat. The actor styled the spring essential over a cozy black hoodie which coordinated to her loose joggers. A casual white T-shirt peeped out from underneath her sweatshirt and served as the perfect layering piece given the fluctuating forecast. She paid a subtle homage to her recent tenniscore aesthetic via a pair of chunky white sneakers, which appear to be the ON The Roger Centre Court Sneaker — one of her go-to shoes during her headline-making Challengers press tour. She attempted to avoid the paparazzi with the hoodie and black rectangle sunglasses, however, her handbag of the day unfortunately gave her away. The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador carried the atelier’s sold-out Low Key Hobo MM bag in a timeless beige shade, alongside an oversized raffia bag on her other shoulder. She added to the final ‘fit’s overall charm by tying a tan printed scarf around the handle of her Louis Vuitton accessory.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

While channeling her Met Gala attire might be a challenge (unless you have Law Roach on speed dial), there’s nothing stopping you from adding her latest low-key look to your closet this season. Unfortunately the beige colorway of the Louis Vuitton hobo bag is sold-out (as are most Zendaya-approved pieces), however, the style is still available in brown and black. Shop the curated edit below for a slew of styles inspired by her most recent street style appearance.