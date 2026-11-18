Living in two expensive cities — New York and now Los Angeles — has taught me to be extra smart with my money. After all, a big chunk of my paychecks throughout my 20s went toward rent. Now that I’m in my early 30s and have a bit more financial freedom, I’ve started exploring services I once considered out of reach, such as dry cleaning and tailoring my clothes. Looking back, though, I probably could have been taking advantage of these amenities for years, as they aren’t nearly as luxurious as I once made them out to be. And I’m not alone in this realization. More and more Gen Zers and millennials are turning to tailoring, rethinking the idea that the service is only for the wealthy.

While tailoring has long been associated with suits and special-occasion dresses, younger generations are increasingly viewing it as part of everyday dressing rather than an occasional indulgence. And though the service itself may not have gotten cheaper, perceptions of it appear to be shifting. Millennial entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson, like me, never even considered getting her clothes tailored until a few years ago. “In my head, I think I thought it was gonna be way more expensive than it actually was,” she says, adding that she previously rolled up her pants to accommodate her petite 5’3” frame.

That’s not to say tailoring isn’t still a luxury to some degree, though. “I think designer clothing has grown so much and has become so expensive that getting well-made independent designers or mid-tier vintage, good quality clothes and getting them tailored is ‘cheaper,’” explains Valentina Chirkes, a 23-year-old operations manager at New York-based tailoring company Eva Joan. To put it simply, the Gen Zer believes the real luxury is having clothes that fit properly, with tailoring serving as the best way to get there.

Meanwhile, Jimena Riojas, who works in marketing and partnerships at Alts, believes tailoring can be accessible to younger generations, especially when they communicate their goals and budget with their tailor. Of course, pricing also varies depending on the tailor and location.

For instance, a tailor in the West Village may charge more than one in Chinatown, where New York-born and bred content creator Carolyn Chang has been going since she was a teenager. “There’s a place called Kerby’s; I remember he tailored my high school graduation,” she says of the owner.

While Chang has relied on the same tailor for years, younger consumers today have another way to discover alteration services: social media. TikTok and Instagram have played a role in putting tailoring on 20- and 30-somethings’ radar. “I definitely do think that social media helps not only in knowing that it’s a possibility, but then finding the proper providers,” explains Chirkes. And thanks to try-on videos showcasing the results of alterations, potential customers can feel more confident in seeking out these services.

Beyond helping younger consumers discover tailoring services, influencer culture has also fueled greater demand for alterations, according to Riojas. In fact, the New York-based company, which has 17 locations across the city, works closely with content creators. “They bring their stuff in, and we create content around it,” she explains. Tailoring also plays into younger generations’ growing emphasis on personal style and individuality. “It’s cool to have something that you make into your own,” says Chang. “I think like it’s a very crafty generation as well,” she adds, referring specifically to Gen Z.

From a sustainability standpoint, tailoring has also become a way for some consumers to cut back on unnecessary clothing purchases. “I don’t want to say that sustainability is a trend, but I feel like there’s more awareness around it,” says Riojas. “I feel like people are not just, you know, trying to consume less, but also be more intentional about what they’re buying and the longevity of their existing garments.” Chang echoes this sentiment, noting that she’s more inclined to wear something regularly if it fits her properly.

So, what exactly is the next generation getting tailored? For starters, vintage clothing. According to Chirkes, tailoring helps solve one of the biggest pain points of secondhand shopping: finding one-of-a-kind pieces that fit properly. Chang agrees, adding, “Vintage clothing is a major part of my wardrobe. And I want it to fit me perfectly, but it’s not something where I could go to a store and exchange it for a smaller size.” As such, she frequently brings her pre-loved finds to a tailor for alterations. “I’ve tailored slip dresses, for example, to make them a little shorter and more form-fitting.”

Of course, vintage finds aren’t the only pieces younger consumers are bringing to the tailor. New York-based TikToker Meegan Moore, for instance, has had everything from T-shirts to gowns altered over the years, as she’s often struggled to find off-the-rack clothing that fits her proportions. “I am just of the mindset that my body is just shaped differently than most,” she shares. “The beauty of getting something tailored is that it looks like it was made for you because it in fact was,” she adds. When shopping, Moore also keeps the potential cost of alterations in mind. “If a dress is maybe $200 to $400, but the tailoring is going to be an additional $200, I don’t really know if it's worth it,” she shares as an example.

As for me? I'm officially rethinking my approach to tailoring. Sure, it's an added expense, but if a few alterations mean I’ll get more wear out of my favorite pieces, I’d say it’s worth budgeting for.